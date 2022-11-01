ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
rhinotimes.com

Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior

For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Dobson candidate dies as election looms

DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
DOBSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket

The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
STOKESDALE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Cheri Beasley to visit Burlington polling station ahead of midterm election

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is bringing her “For the People: Get Out the Vote” tour to Alamance County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Just one week before the election, Beasley will be in Burlington at 11 a.m. to discuss her candidacy and the importance of this election. Beasley is running against Republican Ted Budd, Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party member Matthew Hoh for the soon-to-be vacant seat in the Senate, currently held by Richard Burr. Burr is not running for reelection.
BURLINGTON, NC
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University requests rezoning permit for research farm

Brad Moore, Elon University architect and Elon’s director of planning, design and construction management, proposed a rezoning request for 19.6 acres within the city limits of Burlington to the Planning and Zoning Commission — which unanimously voted to recommend the request to city council — at a meeting on Oct. 24.
BURLINGTON, NC
Elkin Tribune

County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback

Surry County EMS lifesavers are flanked by Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Chair Bill Goins, Commissioners Van Tucker, Larry Johnson, Mark Marion, and Vice Chair Eddie Harris. EMS Life Savers are: Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Scott Gambill, Luke Stevens, Chris Draughn, and Kevin Hodges. Not photoed were Dylan Moats, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
THOMASVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy