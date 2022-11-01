Read full article on original website
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
NC ballot lists a candidate who had died. What state law says about it.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I went to go vote today and got my sticker and all, but there was something on my ballot I had never seen before. It was the name of a candidate that had died. Stanley M. Elrod, a Republican candidate for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board...
rhinotimes.com
Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior
For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
Mount Airy News
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
Will Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers keep his job or will his former deputy take the mantle?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ path to a second term is going through a former deputy. Rogers, a Democrat who upset venerable BJ Barnes to win the job in 2018 and then shoved aside two challengers during May’s primary, now faces Republican Phil Byrd, who once worked in his department. Rogers […]
wfdd.org
Forsyth GOP picks Susan Miller to replace deceased WS/FCS Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod
The Forsyth County Republican Party has selected Susan Miller to replace Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod, who died last week. Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2, which accounts for four seats on the school board. In a meeting on Oct. 31, the county...
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
rhinotimes.com
Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket
The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Cheri Beasley to visit Burlington polling station ahead of midterm election
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is bringing her “For the People: Get Out the Vote” tour to Alamance County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Just one week before the election, Beasley will be in Burlington at 11 a.m. to discuss her candidacy and the importance of this election. Beasley is running against Republican Ted Budd, Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party member Matthew Hoh for the soon-to-be vacant seat in the Senate, currently held by Richard Burr. Burr is not running for reelection.
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University requests rezoning permit for research farm
Brad Moore, Elon University architect and Elon’s director of planning, design and construction management, proposed a rezoning request for 19.6 acres within the city limits of Burlington to the Planning and Zoning Commission — which unanimously voted to recommend the request to city council — at a meeting on Oct. 24.
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
Elkin Tribune
County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback
Surry County EMS lifesavers are flanked by Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Chair Bill Goins, Commissioners Van Tucker, Larry Johnson, Mark Marion, and Vice Chair Eddie Harris. EMS Life Savers are: Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Scott Gambill, Luke Stevens, Chris Draughn, and Kevin Hodges. Not photoed were Dylan Moats, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews.
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
WXII 12
Violence in Guilford County Schools create concern for parents, educators, law enforcement
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — School hallways are becoming the backdrop for more and more youth violence. We've seen video after video of students fighting plastered on social media. Guilford County Schools is no exception and numbers show violence is increasing. '12 Investigates' requested data dating back to 2019. The...
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
Former Winston-Salem, NC leader reaches plea deal in embezzlement case
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is in from the initial story about a former Winston-Salem lawmaker accused of stealing money from a homeless center. Derwin Montgomery, a former Triad lawmaker, reached a plea deal Wednesday after being accused of wire fraud, according to the NC Middle District Court.
wschronicle.com
Kennedy Learning Center holds teacher/staff ‘family reunion’
A school is just a building; education is the combination of the state curriculum and a group of people who come together and work their magic to engage the student’s bright minds before them. The impact they make is priceless. The team of the original Kennedy Learning Center (KLC)...
