Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is bringing her “For the People: Get Out the Vote” tour to Alamance County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Just one week before the election, Beasley will be in Burlington at 11 a.m. to discuss her candidacy and the importance of this election. Beasley is running against Republican Ted Budd, Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party member Matthew Hoh for the soon-to-be vacant seat in the Senate, currently held by Richard Burr. Burr is not running for reelection.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO