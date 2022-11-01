Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade
Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
FOX Sports
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume
National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
'They're No Slouches': Lions' Offense Moving Forward Without Hockenson
The Detroit Lions are beginning their preparations for the Green Bay Packers without tight end T.J. Hockenson.
FOX Sports
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
FOX Sports
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week. One of these days, he might even get to...
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
FOX Sports
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers...
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
FOX Sports
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
Lions injury update: Good news vs. bad news from Thursday's practice session
There were a few changes from Wednesday’s Detroit Lions injury status report once Thursday’s practice at the team facility in Allen Park rolled around. Some were good news, some unfortunately were not progress for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. First, the bad news. Wide receiver...
Comments / 0