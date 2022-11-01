Read full article on original website
Cheveley Park Stud: Richard Thompson in 'bonus territory' ahead of Allaho and A Plus Tard's return
Cheveley Park Stud director Richard Thompson feels he is already in bonus territory ahead of the return of both Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard and the brilliant Allaho in the coming weeks. Having established the Newmarket-based operation as one of Britain's major players on the Flat, Thompson's late...
Sandown: Sunday card abandoned after three races due to heavy rain
Sandown's Sunday fixture was abandoned after just three races after heavy rain left the course unraceable. The ground was predominantly good at the Esher venue on Saturday afternoon, but persistent rainfall during the course of the morning led to the going being changed to soft and later heavy. The first...
Saturday Tips
Tritonic could be the one to be on in what promises to be an attritional renewal of the BetGoodwin November Handicap at Doncaster. Following a season of largely fast conditions, heavy ground is set to prevail for the final day, meaning this mile-and-a-half contest will not be for the faint hearted. The claims of ante-post favourite Israr are clear following his course and distance romp of a fortnight ago, but it is a fairly quick turnaround for a three-year-old and preference is for a more battle-hardened campaigner.
Monday Tips
Ann Hamilton's Tommy's Oscar can post a second victory over fences in an intriguing running of the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase at Carlisle. The gelding enjoyed a superb hurdles campaign last year, winning a series of good handicaps before landing the Grade Two Haydock Champion Hurdle trial by five lengths in January. He then headed to the Cheltenham Festival to line up in the Champion Hurdle where he was ninth of 10 against the very best in the division. A switch to fencing was afoot over the summer and the results of his schooling were seen when he made his chasing debut over the Carlisle course and distance in October.
Flightline: Unbeaten star retired after Breeders' Cup Classic victory for John Sadler
Flightline has been retired to stud following his sensational Breeders' Cup Classic victory on Saturday. The four-year-old prevailed by eight-and-a-quarter lengths at Keeneland, extending his perfect record to six wins in as many starts for trainer John Sadler. Flightline did not make his debut until April 2021, but has been...
Trainer John Sadler compares superstar Flightline to LeBron James ahead of Breeders Cup
Flightline can race into equine immortality if he does what most people expect him to do in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing. If ever there was a horse to take the breath away, this is it. Talked about in America as perhaps the best since Secretariat, the John Sadler-trained colt is unbeaten in five starts and produced an incredible performance last time out.
Breeders' Cup Mile: Modern Games goes back-to-back with Keeneland success for Charlie Appleby and William Buick; Rebel's Romance takes Turf for James Doyle
Charlie Appleby won the Breeders' Cup Mile for the second year in a row as the globetrotting Modern Games continued his love affair with the USA. The Dubawi colt won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar 12 months ago - after initially breaking through the gates and being reinstated - and was captain of the Moulton Paddocks raiding party as he repeated the dose over the same distance in Keeneland.
'One of the best ever!' - Flightline blitzes rivals in Breeders' Cup Classic romp for Flavien Prat and John Sadler
Flightline produced a phenomenal performance to win the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in spellbinding fashion. The world's best racehorse headed to Keeneland unbeaten in five starts and having recorded the second highest Beyer speed figure since 1991 when stepping up to 10 furlongs with aplomb at Del Mar in September.
How do you deal with the nerves of riding a horse like Flightline?
How do you deal with the nerves of riding a horse like Flightline? Flavien Prat reveals all to Matt Chapman ahead of the Breeders Cup.
Breeders' Cup: William Buick comes from last to first on Mischief Magic in Juvenile Turf Sprint to give Charlie Appleby four in a row
British champion jockey William Buick produced a masterclass in patience coming from last to first to win the Grade One Juvenile Turf Sprint on Mischief Magic. Knocked to the rear early on in the five-furlong contest, Buick tried to come down the inside on the rail but found more traffic ahead of him as Hollie Doyle on The Platinum Queen tried to make the pace.
Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory
The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...
Ben Stokes keeps head as others lose theirs to put nervy England in T20 World Cup semi-finals instead of Australia
For any of those wondering why Ben Stokes is in England's T20 team, now you know. A lot of the time this format is about biffing boundaries but for Stokes against Sri Lanka, it was about keeping calm and steering his side to a nervy victory with the bat. He did it - again.
FA Cup round-up: Alvechurch and Chippenham beat League One sides to reach the second round
Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham. The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron's 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.
Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby union player missing in Spain
Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on Saturday, October 29. The 24-year-old featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star. He was...
Dryburgh wins TOTO Japan Classic - Day 4 highlights
The 2022 TOTO Japan Classic ends with victory for Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh at the Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan. After a three-year break, this event makes its return to the LPGA calendar.
Emma Raducanu calls time on her first full season on the WTA Tour
Emma Raducanu has given a thumbs up in a social media post announcing that she is officially calling time on her first full season on the WTA Tour. A wrist injury put pay to her hopes of making the Great Britain team for next week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in.
