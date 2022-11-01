Ann Hamilton's Tommy's Oscar can post a second victory over fences in an intriguing running of the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase at Carlisle. The gelding enjoyed a superb hurdles campaign last year, winning a series of good handicaps before landing the Grade Two Haydock Champion Hurdle trial by five lengths in January. He then headed to the Cheltenham Festival to line up in the Champion Hurdle where he was ninth of 10 against the very best in the division. A switch to fencing was afoot over the summer and the results of his schooling were seen when he made his chasing debut over the Carlisle course and distance in October.

12 HOURS AGO