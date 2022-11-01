Busta’s Person of the Week: The 2022 Forsyth County Entertainment Awards raises funds, awareness for NICU

Read full article on original website
She was 50, he was 61! Now the first-time parents are celebrating their miracle baby's first birthday!
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point mom had her first child at 50 years old. It seemed like a storyline out of a movie. Until we added this twist! Her husband was 61. Susie and Tony Troxler's incredible baby story instantly went viral. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, on September 29, 2021.
Kennedy Learning Center holds teacher/staff ‘family reunion’
A school is just a building; education is the combination of the state curriculum and a group of people who come together and work their magic to engage the student’s bright minds before them. The impact they make is priceless. The team of the original Kennedy Learning Center (KLC)...
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
Upcoming HanesBrands Community Product Sale will be the biggest in event’s history
It’s been seven years since HanesBrands held its popular Community Product Sale and now this special event is back on Nov. 11 and 12 at the YWCA Wellness Center located at 1300 S. Main Street in Winston-Salem. Known for amazing deals on favorite brands such as Hanes, Champion, Bali and Maidenform, the HanesBrands Community Product Sale features something for every member of the family from socks, underwear and bras to T-shirts, sweatshirts and workout wear.
Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
Community rallies to support Greensboro church after food pantry break-in
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church is bouncing back from an unfortunate and mystifying loss with some help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the community. Someone robbed the food pantry at Vandalia Presbyterian Church over the weekend. Since then, community members have stepped up and turned what seemed to be a tragedy, into a miracle.
Community holds vigil for 14-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — Friends and classmates of Aliyah Thornhill came together Wednesday night to remember her. Aliyah was hit and killed by a car while she was trick-or-treating, according to investigators. She was 14 years old. More than 100 people circled around a shelter at Oak Ridge Town Park to show their support for […]
'It saved my life,' Ketamine treatments becoming popular for depression and anxiety
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Talk therapy, prescription pills, and even electric convulsive shock therapy. People who are really depressed or anxious have had pretty much the same treatment options for decades. For people who tried them all with little success, life can seem overwhelming. “I was suffering immensely. It felt...
Sheriff Danny Rogers’ Parade Dance Was ‘Like Elaine On Seinfeld’
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers was a big hit with school alumni and other parade-goers at the NC A&T State University Homecoming when he danced to a rap song along the homecoming parade route accompanied by a Sheriff’s Department vehicle. However, when the video of the song and dance...
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina
A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
Wage this fight like the next bullet has your name on it
“The fight against gun violence must be an ongoing one,” Velma Terry told me the other day. Hers is a terrible wisdom. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the body of her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore, was found in Winston-Salem. He’d been fatally shot. In the year and a half since, Terry has spoken out against gun violence at numerous local rallies. Her words spill out cold and powerful, like winter raindrops from her broken heart. She has seen leaders and rank-and-file citizens listen and embrace the fight, then fall away.
Woman accused of assaulting two Grimsley High School students speaks out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School is telling her side of the story. At last check, Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
Mother plans to turn tragedy into triumph after teen dies in Oak Ridge on Halloween
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Dozens of flowers have been put down at the spot where North Carolina Highway patrol troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Police said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind...
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
Friends remember Greensboro restaurant owner whose murder remains unsolved
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More hugs and tears, as people honor the life of a Greensboro restaurant owner. It's been 2 years, and still no answers in the murder of Mark Freedman. "It's a very difficult day for all of us," said Mark Freedman's sister, Robin Freedman. She relives the...
Novant Health physician shares how Daylight Saving Time can affect your mood
HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's almost time to change our clocks!. On Sunday, November 6 Daylight Saving Time will end which means we gain an extra hour. While getting more sleep is comforting, Novant Health leaders say the sudden shift in our biological clocks can impact our health and well-being.
