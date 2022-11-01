Read full article on original website
ManofMren
3d ago
Thank You for Having a Heart cause Elected School District Official's only Care About Their Position and Their Pay Check. People Society Elected to Discriminate against Struggling Minorities.
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
ubspectrum.com
UB Homework Helpers provides free tutoring for K-12 students in Buffalo
Last spring semester, the PHI 485 capstone course tasked students with “making the world better.”. Despite graduation looming, one team of five then-political science majors knew exactly which issue they wanted to fix: education inequality. “We knew [about] the historical redlining that Buffalo has gone through and how there’s...
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only
November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
WIVB
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
Food 2 Families food drive benefiting Feedmore WNY to be held December 2 at Tops Markets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, but many WNY families face hardship and difficulty make ends meet. 2 On Your Side is once again partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and Town Square Media for Food 2 Families, a food drive benefitting FeedMore WNY.
wutv29.com
Jefferson Ave. community moves forward
On Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo, the city is picking up the last few branches, and debris, that littered the streets and sidewalks in the neighborhood. It's all part of the city of Buffalo's six month long Clean Sweep Program which wrapped on Wednesday. "We look at numbers to find the...
wutv29.com
Best Self offers grieving assistance after tragic incident
Family members and the community continue to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marcus Webster, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle, and 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper on October 21. Another 14-year-old girl, who survived the crash was taken to ECMC. Five months ago, it was the Tops massacre, earlier this month Kiara...
Attend Free Cannabis Summit In Buffalo, Get Hired For Marijuana Jobs
There is a huge cannabis job fair coming to Buffalo. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to the 716. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Lake Shore High School bathroom rules have a parent & student concerned
ANGOLA, N.Y. — Concerns about vaping have forced Lake Shore High School to restrict when students can use the restroom. A parent and student contacted 2 On Your Side upset about the bathroom rules. "They're only open for four minutes, and there's only three stalls, and there's, like, a...
buffstaterecord.com
Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing
Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
Doctors warn parents about RSV
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
wnynewsnow.com
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. We spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns. “They took...
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
