Buffalo, NY

ManofMren
3d ago

Thank You for Having a Heart cause Elected School District Official's only Care About Their Position and Their Pay Check. People Society Elected to Discriminate against Struggling Minorities.

ubspectrum.com

UB Homework Helpers provides free tutoring for K-12 students in Buffalo

Last spring semester, the PHI 485 capstone course tasked students with “making the world better.”. Despite graduation looming, one team of five then-political science majors knew exactly which issue they wanted to fix: education inequality. “We knew [about] the historical redlining that Buffalo has gone through and how there’s...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only

November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
HAMBURG, NY
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wutv29.com

Jefferson Ave. community moves forward

On Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo, the city is picking up the last few branches, and debris, that littered the streets and sidewalks in the neighborhood. It's all part of the city of Buffalo's six month long Clean Sweep Program which wrapped on Wednesday. "We look at numbers to find the...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Best Self offers grieving assistance after tragic incident

Family members and the community continue to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marcus Webster, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle, and 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper on October 21. Another 14-year-old girl, who survived the crash was taken to ECMC. Five months ago, it was the Tops massacre, earlier this month Kiara...
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing

Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Doctors warn parents about RSV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
BUFFALO, NY

