Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be visiting Southampton on Sunday as part of MD15 while trying to extend their unbeaten run—now sitting at eight games and going all the way back to the last day of August. Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Ralph Hasenhüttl who, contrary to what happened last weekend...
Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Cardiff Striker Kenwyne Jones
He had a flipping good celebration, and his football skills weren't bad either. We take a look at the powerhouse that is Kenwyne Jones.
