ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle will be visiting Southampton on Sunday as part of MD15 while trying to extend their unbeaten run—now sitting at eight games and going all the way back to the last day of August. Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Ralph Hasenhüttl who, contrary to what happened last weekend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy