WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/4/22
Bibb County investigators continue looking for who shot two men at a west Macon home on Thursday. Now, neighbors say the shooting makes them feel unsafe.
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
WMAZ
Warner Robins police say license plate-reading Flock cameras solving crimes
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say their new license plate reading cameras are helping keep Houston County safer. Since March, they've helped solve dozens of crimes. The Warner Robins Police Department hasn't been using this new, technology for very long, but they say it's already helping them...
wgxa.tv
Macon Water Authority's chairman expressed his concerns with recent investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA )- More about the turmoil at the Macon Water Authority. The board's meeting on Thursday night focused on what the chairman calls "filling in the gaps." Chairman Sam Hart openly expressed concerns at last week's meeting about possible bylaw violations by some board members. He was asked...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
wgxa.tv
MWA under hot water after allegations of members private conducting meetings surface
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- An organization seeped in controversy. "This behavior will erode the integrity of this operation, and risk wasting money on wrongful termination suits," said Chairman of the Macon Water Authority, Sam Hart. Hart blew the whistle after a formal complaint was submitted by a board member, alleging four...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bicyclist dead in Macon after being hit by two cars
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is dead in Macon after being hit by two cars Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Saturday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on Irwinton Road near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. Investigators say a...
wgxa.tv
'The water authority has got problems': MWA candidates react to allegations against board
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Last minute pleas for votes ahead of Tuesday's election are flowing in. "I'm here to bring new ideas to the board, enhance our customer service experience, and I want to work for people in district two in Macon," said Marshall Talley, Macon Water Authority candidate that's running.
wgxa.tv
City of Dublin looking to partner with company to install cameras in high-crime areas
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dublin City Council will discuss a proposal the Mayor and Council Members think could help fight crime in what they call high-crime areas. In documents obtained by WGXA News, the Mayor and City Council are proposing a pilot program that would partner them with Cingo, Inc, a Dublin business, that now operates across Georgia and South Carolina, that provides security camera systems to customers for a fee.
Neighbors feel unsafe after shooting on Morris Avenue that left 2 dead
MACON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, two men were killed in a double shooting on Morris Avenue in west Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office found 61-year-old Milton Jolly shot outside of the home and 41-year-old George Brooks shot inside. Brooks' daughter, Shamaya Foster, says the men were close...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to double homicide on Morris Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a double homicide that happened on Morris Avenue in Macon on Thursday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators charged 30-year-old Deon Banks with the deaths of of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks according to a press release.
wgxa.tv
Public can help speed up sheriff's emergency response time, deputy says
While Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Santel Smith addressed the Downtown Macon Community Association this week, 27 calls for assistance were holding with only 16 deputies on duty Tuesday morning, he said. “What causes our call volume to be so high?” Smith asked the downtown business owners. “A lot of...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
wgxa.tv
One person arrested, new details released in double murder on Morris Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have arrested one man and charged him with the murders that took place at a home on Morris Avenue on Thursday. 30-year-old Deon Banks was arrested when Bibb County Patrol Deputies got a tip that he was in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Riverside and Ingleside, where they were able to take him in without incident.
wgxa.tv
Pulaski County voters asked to consider special tax for future projects
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Pulaski County will be asked to decide on a special tax that would be used to fund future projects. On Tuesday's ballots, voters in Pulaski County will see a special local option sales tax, also known as a SPLOST. Officials hope to use the special tax to raise $8.5 million over a span of six years.
'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier
MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
wgxa.tv
Twiggs County voters being asked to consider special tax for transportation projects
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Twiggs County will decide on a special tax for transportation on Election Day. On Tuesday, Twiggs County voters will see a transportation special local option sales tax, also known as a T-SPLOST. Twiggs County leaders are hoping to use the one percent sales...
Judge rejects Peach County man's lawsuit over 2016 shooting
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit filed by a man shot in his home by a Peach County deputy. In May 2016, Lonnie Shaw was critically wounded by a deputy who came to his door at 3 a.m. He wants the county to...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement assisting with Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at Forest Hills Church
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Forest Hills Church are joining forces with Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement for a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. “This is a great opportunity to give back to our community,” says Rodney Miller, Code Enforcement Assistant Director. “While we’ve been in our neighborhoods, we’ve met so many great people, and we want to be there for them in ways more than just removing blight from their streets.”
