ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times

MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Bicyclist dead in Macon after being hit by two cars

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is dead in Macon after being hit by two cars Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Saturday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on Irwinton Road near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. Investigators say a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

City of Dublin looking to partner with company to install cameras in high-crime areas

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dublin City Council will discuss a proposal the Mayor and Council Members think could help fight crime in what they call high-crime areas. In documents obtained by WGXA News, the Mayor and City Council are proposing a pilot program that would partner them with Cingo, Inc, a Dublin business, that now operates across Georgia and South Carolina, that provides security camera systems to customers for a fee.
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Public can help speed up sheriff's emergency response time, deputy says

While Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Santel Smith addressed the Downtown Macon Community Association this week, 27 calls for assistance were holding with only 16 deputies on duty Tuesday morning, he said. “What causes our call volume to be so high?” Smith asked the downtown business owners. “A lot of...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

One person arrested, new details released in double murder on Morris Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have arrested one man and charged him with the murders that took place at a home on Morris Avenue on Thursday. 30-year-old Deon Banks was arrested when Bibb County Patrol Deputies got a tip that he was in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Riverside and Ingleside, where they were able to take him in without incident.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pulaski County voters asked to consider special tax for future projects

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Pulaski County will be asked to decide on a special tax that would be used to fund future projects. On Tuesday's ballots, voters in Pulaski County will see a special local option sales tax, also known as a SPLOST. Officials hope to use the special tax to raise $8.5 million over a span of six years.
13WMAZ

'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier

MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement assisting with Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at Forest Hills Church

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Forest Hills Church are joining forces with Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement for a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. “This is a great opportunity to give back to our community,” says Rodney Miller, Code Enforcement Assistant Director. “While we’ve been in our neighborhoods, we’ve met so many great people, and we want to be there for them in ways more than just removing blight from their streets.”
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy