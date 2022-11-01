Read full article on original website
Migos’ Takeoff All Smiles In Last Photo Taken Before He Was Fatally Shot While Playing Dice In Houston
Migos’ Takeoff was all smiles while posing for a photo only moments before he was gunned down while playing a game of dice, RadarOnline.com has learned. The photo in question was posted inside the 810 Billiards & Bowling where the rapper was fatally shot. In the snap, Takeoff is seen posing with a fan while smiling from ear to ear. The rapper is seen looking relaxed while rocking a crisp white t-shirt with a bunch of diamond chains. In the background, a billboard pool is visible with a couple of men surrounding it. ...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Celebrities react to Migos rapper Takeoff’s death at 28
The hip-hop world has been rocked by the news of Migos member Takeoff’s death. Celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late “Bad and Boujee” rapper after he was shot to death at age 28 at a Houston bowling alley. Rapper Desiigner had one of the more emotional responses, breaking down during an Instagram Live and proclaiming that he is quitting music over the horrific incident. “I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” the “Panda” performer said through tears before posting a slide on his Instagram Story that read, “I’m done...
Migos rapper Takeoff dies at 28 after shooting in Houston
Takeoff, one-third of the GRAMMY-winning group Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning according to multiple reports. The rapper, also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. According to TMZ, the fatal exchange happened outside of a bowling alley in Houston, as Takeoff and Migos member Quavo...
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Rapper Takeoff from the popular rap trio “Migos” has died
Rapper Takeoff from the popular rap trio “Migos” has died. Police say he was involved in a shooting incident.
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
Migos' Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
The group's rapid-fire 'Migos Flow' dramatically changed not only rap but pop music as well. Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday. He was 28.
Migos rapper Takeoff tragically dies aged 28
Talented rapper Takeoff, from Migos, was shot dead in Houston early this morning (1 November), a representative has confirmed. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 am, the rep confirmed to the Associated Press. He was with...
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
Takeoff Stole The Show On Migos “Cross The Country”
Today, hip-hop is mourning the loss of Takeoff. The youngest out of the three Migos, he became a pivotal force throughout their journey from the Nawfside to international stages. He and Quavo held down the fort while Offset was incarcerated, while also helping shape the distinct rap patterns that the Migos became known for.
Migos Rapper & Founder Of ‘Apes In Space’ NFT Takeoff Gunned Down In Houston
November 1st, 2022, All Saints’ Day marked another tragedy for hip hop culture in the United States as Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred around 2:30 AM as another member of the Migos rap trio, Quavo, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the shooter.
