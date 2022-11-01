ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Fine Arts Center to hold panel featuring national Shakespeare experts

The Fine Arts Center in Greenville will host a panel discussion on Shakespeare and inclusivity on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. The free event, which will happen at 102 Pine Knoll Drive in the school’s recital hall, will feature speakers including:. Alabama Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Rick Dildine. Cameron...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Everything Outdoor Fest to make its debut in Simpsonville

Everything Outdoor Fest will take place at the Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville beginning Nov. 4. The event at 3717 Fork Shoals Road will run through Nov. 6 at the following times:. Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everything Outdoor Fest...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Pass Bread

Channel the charitable spirit with the gift of a hot meal. While many of us are planning to gather around feasts this holiday season, others are hungry and unsure of their next meal. It can be easy to take a warm meal for granted, but organizations across the Upstate are working to ensure everyone has access to regular and holiday meals. Here’s a bit about these organizations and how you can help give the gift of food security.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

2022 Election Guide: A look at who is running

With the 2022 midterm elections creeping closer, many Greenvillians may be wondering what some candidates say they will do if elected or reelected. To prepare for the Nov. 8 general election, the Greenville Journal reached out to candidates for:
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Meet the Candidates: Greenville County offices

As voters head to the polls Nov. 8, Greenville County Probate Judge Debora Faulkner will face off against Chad Groover to keep her seat, and two Greenville County Council seats are up for grabs. While there are three Greenville County offices on the ballot, six officials are unopposed for their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy