Channel the charitable spirit with the gift of a hot meal. While many of us are planning to gather around feasts this holiday season, others are hungry and unsure of their next meal. It can be easy to take a warm meal for granted, but organizations across the Upstate are working to ensure everyone has access to regular and holiday meals. Here’s a bit about these organizations and how you can help give the gift of food security.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO