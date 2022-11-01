Read full article on original website
Nevada secretary of state refuses to lift hand-count ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state has declined to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial hand-count of mail-in ballots. She informed Nye County officials late Friday the modified procedure the county clerk had proposed raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County to halt it’s hand-counting of ballots last week until after polls close on Election Day. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the ACLU's objections to the reading of individual votes aloud. Her rejection of a new silent hand-count plan makes it nearly impossible for the hand-count to resume until after Election Day.
California governor pardons abortion activist from 1940s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has posthumously pardoned an abortion activist from the 1930s and 1940s. He acted Friday, days before Californians finish voting on enshrining increased protections in the state Constitution in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Laura Miner was convicted in 1949 of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion. She was sentenced to four years in prison on the twin felonies, and died in 1976. California’s original 1850 Constitution criminalized abortions. Miner was among those who provided them at a time when abortion was still illegal in California except when necessary to protect a woman’s life.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — A rural Arizona county official who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election has been grilled in court by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said Friday that he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he’s recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. He vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he’s bypassing the county elections director, who by law oversees the process and is responsible for holding the ballots. A judge has not said when he will rule.
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield says he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. Sheffield was governor from 1982 to 1986. His term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding after he was accused of steering a lease for state office space to a political ally and lying about it. The state Senate concluded there was not enough evidence to impeach. Sheffield lost the 1986 Democratic party primary but went on to other roles, including leadership positions with the Alaska Railroad Corp. and the Port of Anchorage.
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
Days before Missourians go to the polls, a judge on Friday granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state by anyone seeking to sign up more than 10 voters. It requires volunteer solicitors to be Missouri voters. And, it prohibits solicitations aimed at convincing a voter to obtain an absentee ballot application. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled those provision are unconstitutional because they limit free speech.
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman has been arrested on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Records show that 55-year-old Cheryl Ann Leslie was charged Friday with two counts of felony fraud. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Leslie, who is registered as a Democrat, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Officials say Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County. Investigators say they found a pattern of double voting as Leslie also voted in both states in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
US military finishes draining Pearl Harbor fuel pipelines
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation’s tap water and sickened 6,000 people. About 1 million gallons of fuel had been sitting in the pipelines since the military stopped using the Red Fuel Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after the November spill. The pipeline draining ended Thursday after starting a little over a week earlier. The Navy said it will next repair equipment at the Red Hill tank farm to allow it to safely remove fuel from storage tanks in preparation for closing the facility.
Wolf signs law to yank toll scofflaws' vehicle registrations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls will take effect in two months, following the governor's signature. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday approved legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Officials says there are some 25,000 vehicles with overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to start the process, and PennDOT said it will give the owners six weeks’ notice.
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has been awarded a tranche of federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure. The infusion of funds arrives after flooding-induced breakdowns at Jackson’s main water treatment plant in late August left 150,000 people without running water for several days. Jackson was awarded $35.6 million in grant funding to pay for seven water and sewer projects. The funds were approved during the first of two payment rounds by a state program. The program was created by state lawmakers in 2022 to provide grants matching the federal government’s aid for cities and counties financed through the American Rescue Plan Act. The second round of funds will be awarded sometime this spring.
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, under a rule approved by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine in a joint meeting Friday voted to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public comment period. Many doctors, mental health specialists and medical groups have argued that treatments for transgender youth are safe and beneficial, though rigorous long-term research is lacking.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms have ripped through parts of Texas, flattening homes and toppling trees. Local officials in one county reported at least two dozen people were injured in the severe weather Friday. One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma. Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries. Johnson called the damage heartbreaking. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, who is the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly, declared a disaster in the area. That's a step in getting federal assistance and funding.
