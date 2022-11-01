ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Fox 19

Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The womanwho was stabbed multiple times by a man before he was shot by law enforcement in Miami Township Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. According to Wednesday morning's coroner's report, 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy has died after being stabbed repeatedly by...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide

Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Feds Charge Ohio Man With Hate Crime for Vicious ‘Kung Flu’ Assault

A Cincinnati man has been charged with a federal hate crime over an attack on an Asian-American college student last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, allegedly hurled various racial slurs at the unnamed victim, such as, “Go back to your country…You brought the kung flu here…You’re going to die for bringing it,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Johnson then punched the victim, who fell down and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car, causing a minor concussion and facial lacerations, the complaint alleges, noting that Johnson served 360 days in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation charges in county court last year over the same incident.Read it at U.S. District Court
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student

An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
CINCINNATI, OH

