Englewood Police pursue a man with active arrest warrants and a stolen vehicle from Dayton
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood police apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants and in possession of a stolen vehicle after an approximate 6 mile car-and-foot pursuit. Officers first stopped the man on I-70 eastbound past Main Street for having no license plates on the car, Englewood police informed News Center 7.
Fox 19
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 58-year-old woman who police say was stabbed multiple times by her stepson in the basement of their home Tuesday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Melissa Amburgy was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
Fox 19
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
WLWT 5
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
Fox 19
WLWT 5
Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide
Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
WLWT 5
Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged
BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
Fox 19
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says
Fox 19
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father has now been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following the death of his 3-year-old son in October, according to Hamilton County court records. Deangelo Davis, 37, was originally charged with endangering children in connection with the shooting, Cincinnati police wrote in the arrest...
Fox 19
Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with committing a federal hate crime after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student based on the victim’s race, according to U.S. Southern District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday morning. According to the...
Police: Homeowner shoots suspect attempting burglary at Franklin home
Franklin police reported that a K-9 was called to the scene and found the 36-year-old suspect hiding in a shed not far from the victim's residence. He was then taken into custody.
Fox 19
BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
Feds Charge Ohio Man With Hate Crime for Vicious ‘Kung Flu’ Assault
A Cincinnati man has been charged with a federal hate crime over an attack on an Asian-American college student last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, allegedly hurled various racial slurs at the unnamed victim, such as, “Go back to your country…You brought the kung flu here…You’re going to die for bringing it,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Johnson then punched the victim, who fell down and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car, causing a minor concussion and facial lacerations, the complaint alleges, noting that Johnson served 360 days in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation charges in county court last year over the same incident.Read it at U.S. District Court
Can you help? Police are searching for 2 male suspects who attempted to break into a jewelry store
HUBER HEIGHTS — Two male suspects attempted to break into T.G. Precious Metals & Diamonds Tuesday, October 25th, evening. One suspect climbed to the roof to gain access into the building; however, neither were able to enter the facility, Detective Elizabeth Hogue of Huber Heights Police informed News Center 7.
WLWT 5
2 arrested in Butler County after search results in over 1,300 grams of drugs found
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office says two men have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges after executing search warrants at an apartment complex in Hamilton. Deputies say the warrants were executed on Tuesday in the 1140 block of N.W. Washington Boulevard, stemming from a BURN...
Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the amount of fentanyl recovered could kill roughly half the population of Butler County.
Fox 19
Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
WKRC
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student
An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
