102.5 The Bone

By trading Bradley Chubb, the Russell Wilson Broncos admitted they aren't close to a title: Meet me at the logo

The Denver Broncos made an admission when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins this week in an exchange for a first-round pick, among other compensation. NFL teams aren't forced to be honest with the media and their fan bases until it's time to make a transaction. The message that the Broncos sent with the Chubb trade is simple: They aren't nearly as close as they thought they were to winning a championship and it's time to start considering the future again.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'

When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill throws more support behind Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is praising his quarterback once again. Hill knows about playing with an elite quarterback. He won a Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, after all. Is his current running mate, Tua Tagovailoa, that kind of quarterback, though?. There are certainly...
FanSided

Clemson getting torched for upset brewing against Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers were on upset alert in Week 10, as they trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at halftime. The last time the Clemson Tigers played was on Oct. 22, when they were nearly upset by the Syracuse Orange. They have returned from their bye to take on a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that convincingly beat Syracuse the week prior.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Bo Nix proves he still has some classic Bo Nix left in him (Video)

Bo Nix scared Oregon Ducks fans with a dangerous throw in the team’s Week 10 game against the Colorado Buffaloes. In his first year as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning decided to utilize the transfer portal to find his starting quarterback. Lanning ultimately chose Bo Nix, who had an up-and-down tenure with the Auburn Tigers. So far with the Ducks, Nix is having a tremendous first season, enough so that he is getting some Heisman love.
EUGENE, OR
NFL Analysis Network

Chargers Receive Brutal Injury Update About Offensive Star

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming out of their Week 8 bye with a 4-3 record and looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. They are starting a two-game road trip with a visit to the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons and were hopeful that the bye week would help them get healthier, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case.
FanSided

FanSided

ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

