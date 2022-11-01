The Bay’s Holiday Gift Guide Sparks Discovery and Delight

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

This year, as you pen your holiday “nice list,” The Bay is checking it off. With one of the country’s best e-commerce assortments for Holiday, a marketplace with nearly 900 sellers including local artisans, and a network of stores that bring the magic of the holidays to life, The Bay truly has everything, and everyone, covered this season.

When you discover the guide, designed to spark discovery and delight, and deliver ease and convenience, there is no question that The Bay will be your one-stop Holiday destination to usher in the festive season in style, no matter where in Canada you live (we rival Santa’s delivery routes).

For the Glamourous Ones

Nobody needs an excuse to get their glam on. Treat loved ones with a bold lip set from Yves Saint Laurent or a dress that sparkles fromLipsy. Celebrate their style by accessorizing with top gift ideas like a shoulder bag fromBillini and sneakers fromGolden Goose —your gifts and their style will be sure to turn heads!

For Comfort Seekers

Help loved ones decompress with loungewear from Adidas, ultra-soft cashmere from Hudson North and cozy UGGslippers. Or up the ante on home comfort, with candles fromBoy Smells that create a warm ambiance, a Smegkettle that makes for the perfect sip or a weighted blanket from Distinctly Home to wrap up in on chilly nights.

For Conscious Friends

For those who are always thoughtful about the planet and its people, give a gift that gives back. 100% of net proceeds from the HBC Stripes Multistripe Point Blanket go directly to Indigenous Peoples, Zuvi’s Halo Hair Dryer utilizes 60% less energy than traditional hairdryers, and Kode Eco bedding uses recycled fibres from the Recover Textile System which turns textile waste into valuable new textiles.

For The Host

The invites are piling up, and you need to show some host appreciation. From expert table dressers and experienced conversationalists to aperitif specialists, show some love to those who love to entertain—whether with a new Cast Iron Braiser from Chuck Hughes , an Automatic Wine Opener from Cuisinart , or a gorgeous set of Wine Glasses from GlucksteinHome .

For Kids

Bring on the brightest of smiles from your little tikes with this year’s toys of the season. Plan a family Monopoly game night, or play dress up with Barbie’s 2022 Signature Holiday Doll. Get cosy by the fireplace in matching PJs as they unwrap gifts, including Hot Wheels Mario Kart Road Raceway and Paw Patrol’s 2-in-1 Transforming Truck —there’s something for kids at every age!

For Self-Care Enthusiasts

For those who delight in self-care, be it with facial cleansers, pleasure products or by resting their head on a silky pillow, gift essentials that take care of those who take care of you! From a Limited-Edition Microcurrent Skincare Regime from NuFace , a Portable Message Device from Theragun , to a spa robe from GlucksteinHome , everything they need to command their sanctuary can be found at The Bay.

For the Hobbyist

Have an adventurer in your life that’s always up for a new experience? Gift them with the latest sports and rec gear like Aluminum Snowshoes by SNOWTREK , a Cross City Mountain Bike from Toytexx , outwear fromPajar and an array of outdoor equipment from MEC.

EXCLUSIVES, SAVINGS, DÉCOR AND MORE!

The Bay’s Exclusive Holiday Beauty Calendar

The Bay’s second annual Holiday Beauty Calendar delivers 25 days of luxe surprises. From Cartier La Panthere Eau de Parfum, NARS Climax Mascara, Yves Saint Laurent Pure Shots Night Reboot to Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint and Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, this Holiday Beauty Calendar offers a $1,500+ value for just $225, making it the perfect gift for beauty lovers to unwrap wow, every day from December 1st to 25th. *Available in store only.

Holiday Savings That Sleigh

Beginning November 2 and popping up throughout the season to surprise and delight, shop The Bay’s coveted One Day Sales to find deep savings across categories including kitchen, women’s fashion, jewelry, holiday décor, outerwear and more. Sign up for The Bay’s emails to be the first to know when the sales drop, and take $10 off your next $50 purchase online when you subscribe 1.

The Christmas Market

All of the festive décor to match your style has arrived at Hudson’s Bay and TheBay.com. Deck your halls with bows of inspired décor including tree trimmings, fill-it-yourself advent calendars, glass and ceramic decorations and more, all curated into four distinct merry and bright themes:

★ Holly Jolly: A vibrant palette and offbeat artisanal vibe for the champion of all things whimsical.

★ First Frost: Frosty finishes and jewel tones for the sophisticate with a sleek, contemporary vibe.

★ Nordic Pine: A Handcrafted look in organic textures and neutral hues for the lover of all things rustic.

★ Very Merry: Nostalgic motifs and classic colours for traditionalists whose style is extra joyful.

Gifting Made Even Easier

★ Surprise and delight family and friends with The Bay’s more sustainable paper-based gift cards made from 30% post-consumer materials, or send a personalized digital gift card through TheBay.com. Plus, from November 4 to December 24 receive a limited edition miniature striped mitten ornament (gift card holder) with a minimum $100 purchase of Hudson’s Bay gift cards in-store or with any $100 gift card purchase on TheBay.com while supplies last.

★ Do you have an unused gift card from another retailer that you no longer want? Trade it in for an e-Gift card from The Bay, so you can get exactly what you want to treat yourself this holiday season!

Find even more gifting and holiday inspiration, including Stocking Stuffers, gifts for Pet Parents, Classic Dressers, Trendsetters, New Homeowners and the Style Obsessed as well as gifts for Him, Her, Beauty Lovers and more visit the Hudson’s Bay nearest you or TheBay.com.

1 Offer valid for customers who have not previously signed up for email. Please allow up to 48 hours to receive this offer.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson’s Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories, including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

