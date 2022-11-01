ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer

BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
ELSIE, MI
MLive

Police identify man fatally hit by two cars outside Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. William Baldridge, 35, of Jackson died after being stuck by two cars in Leoni Township east of Jackson, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Duck hunters rescued from choppy waters on Saginaw Bay

HURON COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued three duck hunters Friday, Nov. 4 who were stranded on Saginaw Bay. One of the hunters called dispatchers around 9:20 p.m. saying he and two others were stuck about a mile from the Geiger Road access site in Fairhaven Township, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said in a news release.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
MLive

See a sneak peek inside the Ypsilanti area’s newest library as opening week approaches

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

MLive

