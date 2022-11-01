Read full article on original website
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Jackson getting $16.5M boost, teen fatally shot at party: Jackson headlines Oct. 29 – Nov. 3
JACKSON, MI – Jackson is getting $16.5 million from the state of Michigan to aid in infrastructure improvements. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The city of Jackson is receiving $16.5 million from the state of Michigan to aid in lead water...
Sick of all the leaves? Jackson crews will begin loose leaf pickup Monday
All of the fallen leaves have to go somewhere, right? As the ground continues to collect them, the city of Jackson is set to do two rounds of loose leaf collection.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Unsafe, unsanitary working conditions reported at LPD
Lansing's top cop said police and other emergency employees are dealing with unsafe and unsanitary working conditions inside some facilities.
Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer
BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Police identify man fatally hit by two cars outside Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. William Baldridge, 35, of Jackson died after being stuck by two cars in Leoni Township east of Jackson, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Lansing police informs people about Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
The Lansing Police Department is wrapping up Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week by getting out into the community informing walkers of safe walking practices.
Duck hunters rescued from choppy waters on Saginaw Bay
HURON COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued three duck hunters Friday, Nov. 4 who were stranded on Saginaw Bay. One of the hunters called dispatchers around 9:20 p.m. saying he and two others were stuck about a mile from the Geiger Road access site in Fairhaven Township, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said in a news release.
Man, 66, hospitalized for skull fractures after Battle Creek assault
BATTLE CREEK, MI – Police are investigating after a man was assaulted Saturday morning in Battle Creek. The victim, 66, was hospitalized with multiple skull fractures, a brain injury that required surgery and a possible fractured jaw, Battle Creek Police said in a news release. Battle Creek Police officers...
WILX-TV
Man arrested in Jackson, Miss. to stand trial in deadly Jackson, Mich. shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Leandrew Martin will go to trial in connection with a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man in Jackson, Michigan. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced Friday that Martin was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on counts of open murder and felony firearm. The charges...
Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
City of Jackson to close Lansing Avenue for dead tree removal
The city of Jackson will be closing Lansing Avenue between West Granson Street and West North Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2, for dead tree removal.
Appointments no longer needed to enter Gull Road Justice Complex in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Appointments will no longer be necessary to enter Kalamazoo County’s Gull Road Justice Complex. Starting Monday, Nov. 7, people can enter the complex, 1536 Gull Road, without an appointment, according to an administrative order from Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr. Appointments...
Homicide victim memorial mural to be unveiled in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A mural displaying the names of Washtenaw County residents killed by gun violence is completed and will be unveiled and introduced to the public during a special gathering Saturday, Nov. 12. Since early 2021, the Community Violence Intervention Team has been working to develop and...
See a sneak peek inside the Ypsilanti area’s newest library as opening week approaches
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
WKHM
Do you recognize these men? Call Napoleon Township police at 517-536-4487
Napoleon, Mich. — A retail fraud incident occurred late Sunday afternoon at B&B Hardware in Napoleon Township, and police are currently looking for more information about the two men involved. Security cameras captured an image of both suspects at the counter, as well as an image of their dark,...
