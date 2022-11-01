PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Through one half of football Gavin Wimsatt has shown why he is the future of Rutgers football. The good news for the Scarlet Knights is that he is showing his exciting future in the present. Wimsatt led Rutgers on two scoring drives as the Scarlet Knights went into halftime up 17-14 on No. 5 Michigan. Wimsatt threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ryan, completing an eight-play, 68-yard drive that gave Rutgers a 17-14 lead with 1:44 left in the second quarter.. The Rutgers quarterback, who pkayed in four games as a redshirt freshman last season, was making his first home Big Ten start. He finished the first half 9-of-16 for 122 yards with a touchdown. Check out Wimsatt’s tight throw to give Rutgers a halftime lead: Sean Ryan said, “Don’t mind if I do!” 🤌 pic.twitter.com/GFf77t40gI — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 6, 2022 It was a huge drive for Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights built their way into the game. Rutgers got on the board midway through the first quarter when Max Melton blocked a Michigan punt. Timmy Ward picked up the bouncing ball and ran seven yards untouched. List Recruiting insider: Maurice Williams Jr. set for Rutgers football visit this week

