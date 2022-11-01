Predicting Guardians’ Gold Glove winners and 2023 infield outlook: Podcast

Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Here’s how Guardians rank against World Series foes Astros and Phillies: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The World Series could end Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros entered Game 6 with a 3-2 lead against the Phillies. If not Saturday, it will definitely end Sunday in Game 7. Weather will not be a factor because the Astros have a retractable roof over their diamond.
Should Guardians count on power from down below? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey Hoynsie: The Guardians need a power bat in their lineup to...
Caesars Ohio promo code: Early sportsbook sign up bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Ohio promo code offer is giving new users the chance to score on a pre-registration bonus. Sports fans can’t start...
Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury
On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Watch Kevin Love drain a triple, dish out assists for Cavaliers in Detroit (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love scored eight points and dished out eight assists in 13 minutes off the bench for Cleveland on Friday as the Cavaliers took an 18-point lead in the first half against Detroit. Love shot 2 for 5 from beyond the three-point arc and tied for...
FanDuel promo code: $1k no sweat bet for CFB, World Series Game 6
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This weekend’s sports schedule is jam-packed with huge matchups and you can secure a $1,000 no sweat bet when you click here. This...
More injury updates and predictions ahead of Panthers vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary will have some more revamping to do ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Carolina. Now without cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be out with a finger injury, Cincinnati could also be without Tre Flowers, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury as well. That means Jalen Davis will start for Hilton, and rookie safety Dax Hill could get more looks in sub-packages.
Ranking the Browns’ remaining opponents: Which games are the toughest?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have nine games left after the bye and, even at 3-5, are still alive. They need help, of course, but with three division games left and Deshaun Watson’s return looming, the Browns can make things interesting over the season’s final six games. Here’s...
Hey LeBron, want to see a Cleveland Browns museum? You’re officially invited
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns super fan Ray Prisby has extended an invitation to LeBron James: Come visit my museum. OK, it’s not a formal museum, but it might as well be. Prisby, who has been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his fandom, has scores of artifacts on the Browns, in particular Jim Brown.
