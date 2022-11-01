ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Maryland man in Delmar barricade incident exchanged gunfire with officers, police say

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4mn7_0iuepLLV00

A 27-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies after a barricade situation in Delmar on Monday during which he exchanged gunfire with police, according to Delaware State Police.

The Delmar Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Grove Street at about 9:15 a.m. for a "physical domestic-related incident" outside the residence, state police said. A neighbor helped a female victim to safety while William Tulowitzky went back into the home, where a 2-year-old child was.

When police asked Tulowitzky to come out of the home, he refused and made threats against anyone trying to enter, according to Delaware State Police. He began firing shots "towards the outside of the residence, where numerous officers were positioned," police said, and a state trooper fired back. No one was injured due to the gunfire, according to police.

Previous reporting:Barricade situation involving 2-year-old brought to end in Delmar after shots fired: Police

Tulowitzky was barricaded inside the home, speaking by phone with the Delaware State Police Conflict Management Team, until about 1 p.m., police said. At that time, a special operations team entered the home and took him into custody without further incident, according to police.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital "as a precautionary measure," police said. The child was unharmed, state police Cpl. Leonard DeMalto said at a press conference Monday.

Tulowitzky was charged with seven felony counts of aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and "numerous domestic related charges," police said. He was jailed at Sussex Correctional Institution on $330,000 cash bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Serious Crash Near Felton, Delaware Police Investigating

FELTON, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway in the Felton area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Reeves Crossing Road for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. The...
FELTON, DE
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report

New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report. According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing

A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Urbanski-Hughes...
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Man hit alongside road near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
LINCOLN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for 7th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed signs of impairment with Bumbrey. A DUI investigation ensued and Bumbrey was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check of Bumbrey revealed that he had six prior convictions for DUI.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Traffic Stop Leads to Pot Bust

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a late Wednesday night traffic stop in Salisbury ended with the arrest of man in possession of a large amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun. Police said that at around 11:36 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Salisbury Barrack conducted a traffic...
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Police investigate online threat against state senate candidate

The Republican candidate for the state's 9th Senate District which represents Christiana and portions of Newark, Pike Creek, Stanton and Newport, has filed a complaint with New Castle County Police over a pair of online threats. Brenda Mennella told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show the first one happened via Facebook a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WUSA9

Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Man in Custody After Barricade Situation in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Delmar, Del. home - along with a woman and a toddler - for several hours Monday. During a joint press conference held at the Delmar Police Department, Delaware State Police said the...
DELMAR, DE
98online.com

Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert

(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
MILLSBORO, DE
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1,474 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-62949. On October 29, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 300 block of Pilot Way in Lusby,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
MARYLAND STATE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

5K+
Followers
997
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy