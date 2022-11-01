This week's average personal loan rates: November 1, 2022 | Borrowers with poor credit see rates double

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
KTEN.com
Is 660 a Good Credit Score?
Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/is-660-a-good-credit-score/. If you’re wondering ‘is 660 a good credit score,’ your credit score isn’t as high as it should be or could be, and it’s likely costing you money. An analysis by Zillow, the real estate marketplace, reveals just how much money.
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it's to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days
There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments...
Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says
(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
NASDAQ
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
What is a good credit rating and why does it matter? How to improve your credit score.
From a mortgage loan to a credit card, a good credit score matters. Here's what to do to get a high number.
