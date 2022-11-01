ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Lidl deals Nov. 2-8: Pork loin, bacon, turkey, russet potatoes, egg rolls

Lidl has new sales starting Nov. 2 including turkeys, pork loin, bacon, meatballs, russet potatoes, egg rolls a Thanksgiving meal basket and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Here’s how you can get a Thanksgiving turkey for free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s now November, and its that time when friends and families start thinking about Holiday gatherings. And as your planning for Thanksgiving, there’s one way you could get your turkey for free. The wholesale club BJ’s is offering members a free turkey. To qualify...
RALEIGH, NC
bladenonline.com

Raleigh woman and Knightdale boy take home top prizes in the N.C. State Fair Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council

RALEIGH – Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council. Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Three reasons you need to visit Fenton

There are so many reasons to check out Fenton, Cary’s new 92-acre mixed-use community for dining, shopping, playing and living. In fact, attempting to limit the reasons to only 3 is a task as gigantic as the screens at Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme Theater! But, for visitors that have not been by, here are three reasons that Fenton should be on every Triangle resident’s ‘must-visit’ list.
CARY, NC
WRAL

'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism

RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.3 million

The property located in the 2400 block of Lake Drive in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 14, 2022 for $1,250,000, or $469 per square foot. The house built in 1963 has an interior space of 2,668 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
RALEIGH, NC

