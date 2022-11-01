Read full article on original website
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
WRAL
Top 25 grocery deals this week (Nov. 2-8): Shredded cheese, ground beef, chicken leg quarters, avocados, asparagus
Check out the list of the top 25 grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week!. These deals are valid for participating Raleigh, NC area locations from Nov. 2-8, 2022 unless indicated below. Produce. * Hass Avocados, $0.55 each at ALDI. * California Pomegranates, $0.99 each at...
WRAL
ALDI deals Nov. 2-8: Avocados, pomegranates, raspberries, Gala apples, chicken leg quarters, baking supplies
ALDI has impressive new grocery sales starting Nov. 2 including Hass avocados, pomegranates, raspberries, Gala apples, yellow potatoes, chicken leg quarters, cake mix, canned pumpkin, brown sugar, apple pie filling, chocolate morsels, Advent Calendars and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI...
WRAL
Lidl deals Nov. 2-8: Pork loin, bacon, turkey, russet potatoes, egg rolls
Lidl has new sales starting Nov. 2 including turkeys, pork loin, bacon, meatballs, russet potatoes, egg rolls a Thanksgiving meal basket and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in North Carolina.
cbs17
Here’s how you can get a Thanksgiving turkey for free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s now November, and its that time when friends and families start thinking about Holiday gatherings. And as your planning for Thanksgiving, there’s one way you could get your turkey for free. The wholesale club BJ’s is offering members a free turkey. To qualify...
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
Man takes a chance with $3 Powerball ticket, takes home $150,000 prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Austin Stafford took a chance and turned $3 into $150,000 with lucky Powerball ticket. Stafford bought his Power Play ticket online and won $50,000. When he hit the 3X Power Play the prize tripled to $150,000. After taxes, he collected $106,516 Wednesday. Do you have a...
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate Employee
Craft Public House (CPH) opened in Cary in 2010 and has become a staple for those looking to grab a drink or a quality meal. Known for their scratch-made pub fare, casual dishes, and wide range of draft beer, patrons know what to expect when they walk into the door.
bladenonline.com
Raleigh woman and Knightdale boy take home top prizes in the N.C. State Fair Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council
RALEIGH – Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council. Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
WRAL
Three reasons you need to visit Fenton
There are so many reasons to check out Fenton, Cary’s new 92-acre mixed-use community for dining, shopping, playing and living. In fact, attempting to limit the reasons to only 3 is a task as gigantic as the screens at Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme Theater! But, for visitors that have not been by, here are three reasons that Fenton should be on every Triangle resident’s ‘must-visit’ list.
WRAL
'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism
RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Wake Animal Center pleads for help saving pets in crowded shelter
The shelter has tried to avoid euthanizing animals for space but is overflowing with more pets than it can house.
Person shot outside Circle K on US 70 in Clayton, windows of Food Lion shattered
CLAYTON, N.C. — Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store. One person was shot in the leg, according to police. Before 5 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to 10081 U.S....
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.3 million
The property located in the 2400 block of Lake Drive in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 14, 2022 for $1,250,000, or $469 per square foot. The house built in 1963 has an interior space of 2,668 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
