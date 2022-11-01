ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

CDE Lightband enters bond market to keep up with Clarksville growth

By Courtesy of CDE Lightband
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuPES_0iueomJ100

CDE Lightband has once again maintained a high Aa2 Credit Rating from Moody’s Investors Service on the upcoming Bond Issue. The Aa2 revenue rating reflects Clarksville's strong economy, the system’s diverse and growing customer base and CDE Lightband’s solid fiscal management. All of these factors are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, signaling the need to expand the system. “I am proud of the work CDE Lightband has done to provide a reliable electric and broadband system for our city. I am especially pleased with the financial management of the system at a time when rates and reliability have been in question in other parts of the country,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.  Out of 21 possible ratings assigned by Moody’s, CDE Lightband ranked at the third highest, meaning their bonds are considered low-risk and high-grade investment quality. With such a strong rating in hand, CDE Lightband went to market on October 19, to issue thirty million dollars in bonds.  “In a market considered tough by all involved, CDE Lightband performed extremely well, with investor demand exceeding our supply by more than three times in many cases. This ensured that we received the lowest possible interest rate, which saves our ratepayers’ money,” Brian Taylor, general manager of CDE Lightband said. Leaving the bond market with thirty million dollars, CDE Lightband will use these funds to construct multiple substations and other electric long-lived assets to provide the same reliable service to a growing Clarksville. “We recognize the tremendous growth in Clarksville and this bond issue helps with our 5-year cycle plans we have in place to ensure the continual reliability of our system as we keep up with the city’s expansion,” said Taylor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Billion-dollar industries have eyes on Allensworth site in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business is booming in Clarksville with recent announcements from Microvast, Daejin Advanced Materials, Ferrari Stampi USA and others. In addition to those, a $3 billion industrial development could also make its way into the mix. The unnamed company is one in a line of developers eyeing the 420-acre Allensworth Farm.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

EMS Station 20 opens after extensive remodel in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County officials gathered at EMS Station 20 Tuesday afternoon at a ribbon cutting for the remodeled facility. The station has been serving Montgomery County for over four decades, and EMS leaders say the new features will make the facility more efficient. EMS service...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.499M Gorgeous New Masterpiece Seamlessly Blends Architecture and Thoughtful Design in Franklin, TN

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home providing unsurpassed quality with attention to the smallest of details now available for sale. This home located at 3713 Panorama Valley Ln, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Alex Helton (615 447-8437), Kellen Moore (615 948-0376) – Helton Real Estate Group (615 447-8437) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville native wins Sallie Mae scholarship

Courtney Exantus of Clarksville is one of 25 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors from Sallie Mae in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Exantus is a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University majoring in speech language pathology. In the future, she hopes...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Lottery at 1.2 Billion, How Much You Will Really Take Home!

Where in Clarksville, Hoptown or Fort Campbell will have the lucky ticket??? It’s the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history. Of course, just because it’s a large jackpot, it doesn’t increase your chances of winning. However, it’s fun to play when it’s so huge. What would you buy first? I’d buy a car, house then a vacation!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVF

Metro police attempt to ID Truist Bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Thursday morning in the midtown area. The unidentified man wearing a baseball hat, mask and a Champion sweatshirt went into a Truist Bank in the 1600 block of 21st Ave S just after 11 a.m., passed a note to a teller demanding money and said he was armed, says Metro police.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy