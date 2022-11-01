ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Rain finally comes in October, saving Abilene from driest year ever

 4 days ago
Abilene went from drought to thankful in a month.

The city had measured 8.75 inches of precipitation the first nine months of the year and was headed toward perhaps being the driest year on record though there were three months go.

And then it rained.

Abilene received measurable rain on seven days, including 1.75 inches Oct. 28. Five other days were noted with a trace.

The month ended with 3.86 inches in the official gauge at Abilene Regional Airport, even more than normal for what normally is a wet month for Abilene before the drier months of winter settle in.

The rain was enough for Taylor County to rescind a 90-day burn ban, though caution is advised and unnecessary burning discouraged.

Abilene generally receives about 3 inches of precipitation in October, making it the third wettest month.

That boosted Abilene to 12.61 inches overall, still a low total that is almost 10 inches below normal. The 2022 currently stands 4th on the all-time list of driest years.

However, the months' total accounted for 31% of the total for the year.

Temperature-wise, there were no 90-degree days for the first time since March 28 (it was scorching 95 that day), though it was 89 on five days.

The low reading was 45.

Typically, the first freeze for Abilene comes Nov. 11. For the record, the earliest freeze on record was Oct. 18, 1948.

Review of 2022 precipitation

Here is how the year has played out:

WET MONTHS

  • February: 2.02 in. Normal: 1.36 in.
  • August: 3.01 in. Normal: 2.59 in.
  • October: 3.86. Normal: 2.98 in. (third wettest month on average)

DRY MONTHS

  • January: 0.20. Normal: 1.02 in. (driest month on average)
  • March: 0.40. Normal: 1.74 in.
  • April: 0.47. Normal: 1.64 in.
  • May: 0.76. Normal: 3.56 in. (second wettest month on average)
  • June: 0.69 in. Normal: 3.56 (wettest month on average)
  • July: 0.17 in. Normal: 1.87 in.
  • September: 1.03 in. Normal: 2.24 in.

TO COME:

  • November: 1.41 in. in. on average
  • December: 1.23 in. on average

Driest years

  1. 1956: 9.78 in.
  2. 1917: 10,85 in.
  3. 1885: 11.82 in.
  4. 2022: 12.61 in. through Oct. 31
  5. 1934: 13.41 in.
  6. 1998: 13.87 in.
  7. 1952: 13.88 in.
  8. 1948: 13.94 in.
  9. 1951: 14.83 in.
  10. 1909: 14.97 in.

