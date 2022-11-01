Read full article on original website
Armand Demers, 1933-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Armand H. Demers, 89, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home in Ludlow, Vt. He was born June 28, 1933 in Taunton, Mass., the son of Armand and Georgiana (Stearns ) Demers. He attended schools in Massachusetts. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
OVWC tours ClearLake Furniture
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC), the Ludlow, Vt. chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, met on Monday, Oct. 10 at ClearLake Furniture on Route 100 North in Ludlow. Owner and master woodworker Brent Karner welcomed the 18 club women to his beautifully restored Vermont barn where he and his team create and sell unique wooden furniture. The pieces are handcrafted on site in the Vermont barn, one at a time.
Agnes Dougherty, 1926-2022
ANDOVER, Vt. – Agnes Dougherty, 96, of Andover, Vt., died peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2022. In her final brief illness, she was lovingly cared for by her family and friends, and a dedicated, compassionate home hospice team of VNH. Born in 1926 in Bethlehem, Pa., Agnes was...
Wreath workshop in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Reservations are coming in for the Wreath-Decorating Workshops scheduled for Nov. 17–19 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., in Chester, Vt. Those who register and pay by Thursday, Nov. 10 may take advantage of a discount on the price of a wreath. Since the number of wreaths and workshop sessions is limited, it’s important to reserve early to ensure a wreath and choice of workshop.
“Joyful Calligraphy” at the VAULT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT will be hosting a new calligraphy workshop led by Jorika Stockwell entitled “Joyful Calligraphy” on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Learn several different styles and scripts of calligraphy through writing the word “Joy.” Attendees will...
Call for Chester Food Shelf donations
CHESTER, Vt. – Last year, the Chester-Andover Family Center asked the community to help us provide over 100 Food Shelf recipients with all the fixings for a holiday meal. The positive response was truly an inspiration, and we were able to fill all Food Shelf recipient requests. This year...
OVRCC 350 membership campaign
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Board of Directors of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently approved a new organization-wide membership development campaign, “OVRCC 350,” with a goal to reach 350 members in the next two years. The chamber currently has approximately 300 members. Those interested may sign up online at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/online-application/.
“A Festival of Color” Open Wall show
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present the new Open Wall show, “A Festival of Color.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, collage, paper sculpture, felted Santa’s helper and Christmas stocking, knitted vest, wrapped stones, and cards. The works will be on display until Dec. 28.
Thrives and BAPC look to youth vaping
REGION – West River Valley Thrives (Thrives) and Building A Positive Community (BAPC) substance use prevention coalitions in Windham County have jointly received a $26,500 grant from the Vermont Department of Health’s Youth Vaping Prevention and Treatment Enhancement Fund. This funding will allow Thrives and BAPC to expand their work with community partners to prevent and reduce vaping by local teens and young adults.
