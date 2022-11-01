ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

53-year-old man identified as North Portland shooting victim

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Officials on Tuesday identified the victim in a North Portland shooting that happened last week.

Investigators say 53-year-old Eric Medrano died from a gunshot wound he sustained on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Shortly after 9 p.m. that night, Portland police found Medrano shot in the vicinity of North Peninsular Avenue and North Newark Street. Police said Medrano died at the scene, despite paramedics’ and officers’ efforts.

No suspects have been arrested.

Rosalynn Hawkins
3d ago

So sorry to see you go like this cousin. You touched more lives than you know. My heart goes out to your parents and your kids.

