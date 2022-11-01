53-year-old man identified as North Portland shooting victim
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Officials on Tuesday identified the victim in a North Portland shooting that happened last week.
Investigators say 53-year-old Eric Medrano died from a gunshot wound he sustained on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Shortly after 9 p.m. that night, Portland police found Medrano shot in the vicinity of North Peninsular Avenue and North Newark Street. Police said Medrano died at the scene, despite paramedics’ and officers’ efforts.
