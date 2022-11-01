Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
abc12.com
Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids. Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.
wsgw.com
Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Just three days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, a 7-year-old Bridgeport Township boy has died. Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the Bavarian Village Apartments where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun reportedly belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, a resident of the apartment. The boy was transferred from Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died Wednesday night.
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
abc12.com
Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
wsgw.com
Gratiot County Death Under Investigation
The death of a 48-year-old man in Ithaca is being called suspicious. Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the a home in the 300 block of North Main Street at about 6:30 a.m. Monday to find the man deceased. Michigan State Police crime lab is investigating and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
abc12.com
Flint firefighter disciplined after deadly Pulaski Street fire says he didn't lie
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint firefighter accused of lying about the search of a burning home where two boys died on Pulaski Street says the fire chief's report contains a number of lies. The firefighter, who didn't want to use his name, was one of two Flint Fire Department...
WNEM
7-year-old dies after shooting self with gun
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old Saginaw County boy died after police say he shot himself with a gun. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. On...
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Woman pleads in deadly drunk driving crash in Ionia
An Ionia woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded Thursday to put a stop to her trial.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigating after 3 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were shot Tuesday evening in Lansing. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to a hospital at about 7 p.m. after three people walked in with gunshot wounds. Police said one person had been shot in the hand and leg,...
Mistrial declared, again, in case of Saginaw man charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Saginaw man accused of killing a man at a Memorial Day party two years ago. Jurors in the second trial of Demarcus D. “Marcus” Buell, 33, were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after a day of deliberating on Wednesday, Nov. 2. As a result, Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes declared a mistrial.
abc12.com
Driver loses control, crashes into log home in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a historic home in Grand Blanc Township around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Grand Blanc Township police say the woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. "This lady didn't stop at the stop...
Suspicious Fire Under Investigation In Mecosta County
The cause of a suspicious fire is now under investigation in Mecosta County, after the fire department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, the fire was called in by a neighbor for an unoccupied trailer on 220th Ave in Green Township.
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
abc12.com
29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway. Michigan...
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
