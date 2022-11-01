(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Just three days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, a 7-year-old Bridgeport Township boy has died. Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the Bavarian Village Apartments where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun reportedly belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, a resident of the apartment. The boy was transferred from Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died Wednesday night.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO