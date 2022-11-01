Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday traffic enforcement
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the department will be conducting more traffic-related patrols and enforcement over the holiday months. According to a news release, these additional patrols are being conducted due to an increase in traffic crashes in the area. The leading causes of...
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
KCJJ
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Tiffin
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Tiffin. According to a sheriff’s office news release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24th, deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Highway 6 and the Park Road roundabout in Tiffin. The victim’s vehicle was shot at multiple times by occupants of another vehicle while traveling through the roundabout. No victims were injured during this incident.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
ktvo.com
Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
khqa.com
Keokuk pair face felony drug charges after traffic stop
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday ended with a man facing felony drug charges, and woman facing a weapon charge in addition to felony drug charges. Dalton Meyers, 28, and Miranda Meyers, 27, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCJJ
Davenport woman arrested after allegedly bringing meth into North Liberty Police Department
Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
