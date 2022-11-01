Read full article on original website
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. Daylight Saving impact on our bodies. Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
WKRN
Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl
A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
wmot.org
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
WTVCFOX
'Just not a human error': some TN voters express outrage over Nashville voting mix-up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Early voting revealed a flaw in Nashville’s election system. Election leaders say the state’s recent redistricting led to confusion for both voters and for county maps. This is the first regular election since state leaders divided Nashville into three congressional districts. Davidson County...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder
Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. governor asked to investigate system advocates say enabled Eliza Fletcher’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice and victim advocacy groups want accountability and answers after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. Advocates say the system failed to protect her from Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused in the case. On Friday morning, Henderson will be back in court,...
williamsonhomepage.com
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
Sidelines
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee
Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
kentuckytoday.com
Tennessee quarterback and brother use NIL money to produce children’s book on Scripture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (BP) — Before he became the Heisman frontrunner leading the most feared offense in college football for the nation’s top-ranked team, Hendon Hooker thought it would be nice to write a children’s book. That sentence can give you whiplash, much like the Tennessee quarterback’s bombs...
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
wpln.org
Republican candidates are listed first on Tennessee’s ballots. Here’s why that matters.
The saying “If you ain’t first, you’re last” comes from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but it also holds true in Tennessee politics. A candidate’s placement on the ballot is based on their party affiliation, not alphabetical order. That’s because under the state’s election...
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
