Tennessee State

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. Daylight Saving impact on our bodies. Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch...
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl

A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee

Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
