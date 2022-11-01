ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen

TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure. JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure. Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to...
TROUP, TX
KTRE

Animal Care Tech Killed

A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

If You’re Looking to Laugh in Tyler, Texas There is One Place to Visit

After spending all week working away, one of my favorite things to do is check out a comedy show. Laughing always makes the day better and can help relieve stress. It was just earlier this year that I found out about a small comedy show in Tyler that took place near downtown and I thought it would be awesome if Tyler had more comedy shows. And just recently that wish came true as a new comedy and event club opened it’s doors in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas business owners establish new foundation supporting the beauty industry

TYLER, Texas — A group of beauty business owners gathered the morning of Oct. 20 to announce a new collaboration known as the "East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation." The foundation was created by publicist LoToyia Jordan and Lash Studio 214 Beauty & Training Academy owner LaCrecia Steward, will help relieve the financial burden aspiring cosmetologists in under-served areas may face.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Mother Pleads for Help to Find Person Who Hit Her Son

Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids and adults alike. Kids love to get dressed up and fill their bag or bucket with candy while trick or treating. Adults love to dress up and congregate at a friend's house to have a good time for the night. Even though people know that foot traffic will be higher than usual on the streets, someone still will not pay attention to their surroundings and cause an accident. That's possibly what happened early Monday morning as a Tyler man was a victim of a hit and run.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone.  “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
LONGVIEW, TX

