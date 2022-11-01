Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land holds ‘Trek For Trykes’ walk for a cause
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — ‘Tis the season of spreading joy and helping others. “It’s just the joy that we sometimes have to put back in our life because so much negative is out there,” said the owner of Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, Carmela Davis. Visitors walked through the twinkling light displays for the first time […]
Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen
TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure. JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure. Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to...
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
JaQuan Lacy suffered a seizure October 26 that sent him to a Tyler emergency room. After transferring to a Dallas hospital, doctors found an infection in his brain.
Animal Care Tech Killed
A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."
If You’re Looking to Laugh in Tyler, Texas There is One Place to Visit
After spending all week working away, one of my favorite things to do is check out a comedy show. Laughing always makes the day better and can help relieve stress. It was just earlier this year that I found out about a small comedy show in Tyler that took place near downtown and I thought it would be awesome if Tyler had more comedy shows. And just recently that wish came true as a new comedy and event club opened it’s doors in Tyler, Texas.
East Texas business owners establish new foundation supporting the beauty industry
TYLER, Texas — A group of beauty business owners gathered the morning of Oct. 20 to announce a new collaboration known as the "East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation." The foundation was created by publicist LoToyia Jordan and Lash Studio 214 Beauty & Training Academy owner LaCrecia Steward, will help relieve the financial burden aspiring cosmetologists in under-served areas may face.
Tyler, Texas Mother Pleads for Help to Find Person Who Hit Her Son
Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids and adults alike. Kids love to get dressed up and fill their bag or bucket with candy while trick or treating. Adults love to dress up and congregate at a friend's house to have a good time for the night. Even though people know that foot traffic will be higher than usual on the streets, someone still will not pay attention to their surroundings and cause an accident. That's possibly what happened early Monday morning as a Tyler man was a victim of a hit and run.
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
East Texas restaurant feeling effects of nationwide turkey shortage
KILGORE, Texas — Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks away. While inflation is already taking a toll, restaurants and catering businesses are also dealing with a turkey shortage. One of the main reasons for the shortage, according to experts, is the bird flu. Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks...
People Can’t Stop Talking About These Signs in Tyler, TX. Have You Seen Them?
Have you seen the billboard in Smith County regarding voting against the new courthouse that so many people are talking about?. Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine posted a photo on Facebook of a billboard she saw at Highway 110 and Shiloh Road in Tyler, Texas. Later, I ran across a yard sign depicting the same message.
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
