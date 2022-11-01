ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

MT Radio Host was a Victim of Catfishing This Week in Billings, Again!

You might be asking yourself “What the heck is catfishing?”. "the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona." You’ve seen the MTV show Catfish?? It gets heated because people are lied to and they realize the person they’ve been chatting with isn’t that person in the photos at all. It can be a scary and frustrating thing to deal with.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

[Gallery] A Fowler Halloween with Free Candy & More in Billings

This past Saturday, I got the joy of going to Pet-O-Ween first thing in the morning at Shipton's Big R West on Gabel Road. Plenty of cool animals in sight, but sadly... I had to leave early thanks to a few technical difficulties. No matter, because at 5 PM... A Freddie Fowler Halloween would kick off at VW Kia of Billings on the corner of Shiloh and King. Candy, Costumes, Witches dancing around, and more!
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff

From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders

Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

A Few Reasons Why You Should Move to Billings Montana

I moved to Billings back in January of 2019, after a sudden removal from a job down there (I wasn't the only one who got the can, basically everyone did... and I was there for 3 months). Since then, I have fulfilled my teenage dream of living in Billings (since I have been a Montanan my whole life) yet some people don't see the appeal in moving to Billings. Let me shed some light on what makes Billings MY choice to live in.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation

As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer

I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Best Bars in Billings for 21+ Halloween Parties

Halloween weekend isn't just for kids. Adults love to get in on the fun as well, and I always find it interesting how people's personalities seem to change when they're in a costume. I also enjoy seeing the time and effort revelers put into their costumes. A handful of bars around town are offering some pretty decent cash prizes too. Scroll down to see some of your best bets for adult Halloween fun this weekend in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High

According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Join a Board or Commission? 37 Vacancies Now at City of Billings

It seems like the majority love to grumble about the way the City of Billings operates. It's far easier to complain or armchair quarterback the issues than it is to actually do something about it. Elected city council members certainly have the biggest impact on how the community operates, but much of the legwork and input is handled by various committees and boards.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

