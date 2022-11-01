Read full article on original website
I’m Thankful I Moved My Life to Billings, MT
We don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving Day to say what we are thankful for. So, I decided to make a list of all the things I’m very grateful for. It’s the little things we tend to forget about. The attitude of gratitude is the essence of life.
Incoming Hawkstar! Josh Rath on 3 to 7 PM on Billings’ The Hawk
After a few months, I'm finally on the air here at Townsquare Media! And, as you may notice, have migrated from KBUL over to KMHK. Who am I? Well, maybe I can shed some light on that for you. 1. Born and Raised in Montana. Born 30 years ago in...
Stunning, Affordable VRBOs, Only 1.5 Hours Away From Billings
My spouse and I decided we are renting a VRBO for a lovely Thanksgiving stay-cation for just us two. Being with family would be our first choice, but we do need a couple days off work to relax and enjoy Montana for all its beauty. These listings are promising! And...
MT Radio Host was a Victim of Catfishing This Week in Billings, Again!
You might be asking yourself “What the heck is catfishing?”. "the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona." You’ve seen the MTV show Catfish?? It gets heated because people are lied to and they realize the person they’ve been chatting with isn’t that person in the photos at all. It can be a scary and frustrating thing to deal with.
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
[Gallery] A Fowler Halloween with Free Candy & More in Billings
This past Saturday, I got the joy of going to Pet-O-Ween first thing in the morning at Shipton's Big R West on Gabel Road. Plenty of cool animals in sight, but sadly... I had to leave early thanks to a few technical difficulties. No matter, because at 5 PM... A Freddie Fowler Halloween would kick off at VW Kia of Billings on the corner of Shiloh and King. Candy, Costumes, Witches dancing around, and more!
Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff
From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings
We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week). I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray...
Man Hit By Car In Billings At Central and Santa Fe Drive
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted about an accident between a vehicle and a 26 year old male on Central and Santa Fe Drive in Billings. The 26 year old male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This article will be updated as more information is released.
Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders
Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
A Few Reasons Why You Should Move to Billings Montana
I moved to Billings back in January of 2019, after a sudden removal from a job down there (I wasn't the only one who got the can, basically everyone did... and I was there for 3 months). Since then, I have fulfilled my teenage dream of living in Billings (since I have been a Montanan my whole life) yet some people don't see the appeal in moving to Billings. Let me shed some light on what makes Billings MY choice to live in.
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
What’s Your Problem? Dude Flips Off Traffic in Downtown Billings
This just in from our app, this dude was caught in 4K flipping off a passerby in Downtown Billings. According to the tipster, this guy has been seen off and on throughout Downtown Billings over the last two weeks, and every time he is spotted, he is flipping the bird to people. Strange.
Early Morning Shooting at 200 Block of South 27th St in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 1:54 AM Today, a shooting occurred in the 200 block of South 27th St in Billings. The victim was brought to a local hospital in their personal vehicle after sustaining gun shot wounds, which appeared to be non-life threatening at the time.
OPINION: Why It’s Okay for Billings Teens to Go Trick-or-Treating
I just know that at some point today I'll come across someone who has a problem with teenagers trick-or-treating. I can practically hear the whiney Karen voices shrieking about it already. "Trick or treating is for KIDS!", they'll shout. Honestly, who cares?. I don't really remember at what age I...
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer
I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.
Best Bars in Billings for 21+ Halloween Parties
Halloween weekend isn't just for kids. Adults love to get in on the fun as well, and I always find it interesting how people's personalities seem to change when they're in a costume. I also enjoy seeing the time and effort revelers put into their costumes. A handful of bars around town are offering some pretty decent cash prizes too. Scroll down to see some of your best bets for adult Halloween fun this weekend in Billings.
Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High
According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
Join a Board or Commission? 37 Vacancies Now at City of Billings
It seems like the majority love to grumble about the way the City of Billings operates. It's far easier to complain or armchair quarterback the issues than it is to actually do something about it. Elected city council members certainly have the biggest impact on how the community operates, but much of the legwork and input is handled by various committees and boards.
