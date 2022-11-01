We are writing as concerned residents and leaders of the New Town Goleta Safety (NTGS) group to support Goleta’s Measure B, which would raise about $10 million in annual revenue with a modest sales tax increase. The one percent additional tax collects one cent on the dollar, with 100 percent of this revenue going to the city (as opposed to other taxes that are required to be shared with the county). This tax exempts basics such as medicine, groceries, and gasoline, and the proposed tax will not start until 2024.

