ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

West Virginia WIC joins CDC program to promote children’s literacy

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vABO_0iuekxcw00

CHARLESTON (WV) – November marks National Family Literacy Month, and West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is partnering with the CDC to highlight the importance of children reaching their developmental milestones.

According to the West Virginia Department of Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, the CDC’s “ Learn the Signs, Act Early ” program is designed to encourage parents to track milestones on how their children play, speak, learn, move and act from birth to 5-years-old.

How to sign up for a library card?

The CDC says tracking this information is important to making sure children receive the necessary care for their growth and development. According to WV WIC, family literacy is an important way to engage children’s imagination, communication and learning skills as they grow.

“West Virginia WIC is dedicated to ensuring all families receive proper, adequate nutrition, which is critical for learning,” said WV WIC director Heidi Staats. “Reading is one way families can engage a child’s imagination and promote effective communication to help them reach developmental milestones.”

WV WIC says some tips for families to encourage literacy with their children include:

  • Set aside 10 to 15 minutes each day for reading
  • Have books available and visible in the home to help get children interested in books
  • Visit your local library with your children.
  • Read books related to your child’s favorite movies or the book the movies are adapted from.
  • Start a book club with your friends and family
  • Promote literacy in your community by participating in book drives to help other families.
WV WIC teams up with Imagination Library for childhood literacy

Children in West Virginia as well as Ohio and Kentucky are also eligible to participate in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , which provides children with a free book each month until their fifth birthday.

To learn more about this program and other WV WIC services, visit the WV DHHR website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Active COVID virus cases move past 1,000 again in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia moved past the 1,000 mark on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported for the second straight day and the number of hospitalizations dropped a dozen. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed a total of...
OHIO STATE
WVNT-TV

42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
woay.com

WVU experts share information to prevent potential tridemic

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – A rise in respiratory illnesses nationwide leads health experts at West Virginia University to notify the public of “tridemic,” widespread occurrences of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). After two mild flu seasons, credited to COVID-19 safety guidelines like masking and social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
woay.com

DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Marathon Forecast for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — We had very warm temperatures to close out the week, and the warmer weather will continue into the weekend. Here’s how weather conditions are shaping up for the Marshall University Marathon on Sunday. Both the full and half marathon start at 7am. Full marathon runners will run the track twice. Make sure to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

High Winds and Fire Danger in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — Warm temperatures, high winds, and the ample amounts of dry leaves on the ground elevated fire danger in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky today. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists report that there were extremely strong wind gusts today across the region. We frequently saw winds gust past 20mph for the afternoon hours. Strong winds […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow

CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,530, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year old man from Kanawha...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy