Forsyth County, GA

Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain

A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening near Chestnut Mountain. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was killed in the accident on Ellison Farm Road. Stritzl was reportedly driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County

The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Teen arrested for having weapon at school, family violence, and drug arrest

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 27, a custodian at East Forsyth High School observed 18-year-old Elijah Milligan with a vape in his hand. The custodian notified the administration, and Assistant Principal Jill McKee walked Milligan to the front office. Officials conducted an administrative search on Elijah using a metal detector.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Local Charged With Murder By Fentanyl

Bartow County deputies booked 40-year-old Jennifer Lee Jones of Cartersville into the jail on Wednesday afternoon on the following warrants: murder during the commission of a felony, murder in the second degree, trafficking in illegal drugs, and cruelty to a child in the second degree. She allegedly possessed approximately 29...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta, GA
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia.

