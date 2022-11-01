Read full article on original website
Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer
CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief. "My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died. He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening near Chestnut Mountain. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was killed in the accident on Ellison Farm Road. Stritzl was reportedly driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
accesswdun.com
GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County
The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
Driver killed after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-75 in Clayton County
Only one lane of I-75 North is open in Clayton County after a fatal crash early Friday morning.
Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
Runner without a pulse revived by police officer after 10 minutes of CPR
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Powder Springs police officer came to the rescue of a runner who suffered a medical emergency while on a jogging trail last week. Witnesses say the man was running on the Silver Comet on Oct. 29 when they saw he fall and stop breathing. They say they immediately began performing CPR on the man and called 911.
Man dead after he pulled a gun on Gwinnett County officers, GBI says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by a Gwinnett County police officer Friday morning. Investigators said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious person walking near a soccer field who was carrying a pistol. Officers were able to find the...
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road. The authorities have not disclosed the identities or the number of people involved in the accident.
Driver on the run after evading authorities, hitting trooper's patrol car while crews responded to crash, GSP says
ATLANTA — A driver is on the run after evading authorities and sideswiping a trooper's patrol car and a towing wrecker, as they were responding to a crash on I-285 west Thursday evening. Georgia State Patrol said a Clayton County Police officer attempted to stop a car for driving...
21-year-old charged with DUI in crash that killed Gwinnett cheerleader booked into jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Days after the death of a Mill Creek High School student in a car accident, the driver of that car has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, of Buford, died in the accident the night before.
Forsyth County Blotter: Teen arrested for having weapon at school, family violence, and drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 27, a custodian at East Forsyth High School observed 18-year-old Elijah Milligan with a vape in his hand. The custodian notified the administration, and Assistant Principal Jill McKee walked Milligan to the front office. Officials conducted an administrative search on Elijah using a metal detector.
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
wbhfradio.org
Local Charged With Murder By Fentanyl
Bartow County deputies booked 40-year-old Jennifer Lee Jones of Cartersville into the jail on Wednesday afternoon on the following warrants: murder during the commission of a felony, murder in the second degree, trafficking in illegal drugs, and cruelty to a child in the second degree. She allegedly possessed approximately 29...
Deputies searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared from Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing 15-year-old boy. Deputies said Tristan Marinelli was last seen at Mountain Education Center at 339 West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County boy missing for over a week after leaving home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week. Officers say 13-year-old Nicholas was last seen on Oct. 25 near Oxbridge Way after he left his home. The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall...
16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from...
