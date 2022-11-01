ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says

EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bacon Fest is back in Easton with a few changes

EASTON, Pa. – As many people know, Easton's Centre Square gets completely transformed for Bacon Fest year after year. Looking in the distance this year, though, there's some remaining construction around Easton's Circle. Event organizers shared how things will come together for the weekend as Bacon Fest kicks off...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fairmont Village near Coopersburg to welcome new retailer in 2023

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists. Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of...
COOPERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania

A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
LANCASTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

PETA bringing vegan message to Easton’s Bacon Fest

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is visiting Easton’s Bacon Fest this weekend with a message to put down the meat and go vegan. The group is bringing a mobile ad, featuring two piglets and the words “Don’t kill love/ Go vegan” to the popular festival that features all things bacon.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fostering Hope looking for volunteers, donations in Berks

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to help get set up. Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there saw the need for additional items when placing foster kids. "They wanted to fill in the gap and also make...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

We Build Bethlehem initiative plans city’s 2023 investment strategy

We Build Bethlehem hosted an event to share the results of the 2022 pandemic priority survey and discuss how the data will factor into the city’s 2023 investment strategy. We Build Bethlehem is City Hall’s initiative to involve Bethlehem constituents in decision-making and provide a hub for community engagement.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA

