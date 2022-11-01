Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bacon Fest is back in Easton with a few changes
EASTON, Pa. – As many people know, Easton's Centre Square gets completely transformed for Bacon Fest year after year. Looking in the distance this year, though, there's some remaining construction around Easton's Circle. Event organizers shared how things will come together for the weekend as Bacon Fest kicks off...
WFMZ-TV Online
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fairmont Village near Coopersburg to welcome new retailer in 2023
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists. Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of...
Road construction hellscape in Easton’s center to be cleared up by PA Bacon Fest, mayor says
Driving Wednesday morning in the core of Easton’s Downtown, was, well, an adventure. Centre Square is shut to traffic. Fortunately there weren’t many cars trying to navigate the various obstacles about 10:30 a.m. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said that specific sort of driving misery will all be a...
nj1015.com
The Big Yellow Van at Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits (Memorial Parkway)
Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits (Memorial Parkway) Join New Jersey 101.5 at the Bourbon Street Wine and Spirits for a fun day of music, games, and giveaways!. Located at 615 Memorial Parkway, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865.
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania
A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
Man scammed $20K with fake Lehigh Valley apartment listings, cops say
Police are looking for a Lehigh Valley man who they say scammed at least 11 people out of $20,000 by posting fake apartment listings online and pocketing the deposit money. Lehighvalleylive.com previously reported on the alleged scam and Catasauqua Police Department’s investigation. Criminal charges were filed in September against...
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge lane closures to end ahead of Bacon Fest
All three travel lanes on the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are expected to be open later Thursday and stay open for Easton’s annual PA Bacon Fest, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said. Traffic on the bridge has been limited to one lane in each direction, but the...
PETA bringing vegan message to Easton’s Bacon Fest
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is visiting Easton’s Bacon Fest this weekend with a message to put down the meat and go vegan. The group is bringing a mobile ad, featuring two piglets and the words “Don’t kill love/ Go vegan” to the popular festival that features all things bacon.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fostering Hope looking for volunteers, donations in Berks
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to help get set up. Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there saw the need for additional items when placing foster kids. "They wanted to fill in the gap and also make...
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
Crash shuts Route 611 North for more than hour in Forks Township
A two-vehicle crash shut Route 611 North on Friday morning in Forks Township, authorities say. The wreck was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Frutchey Hill Road, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. One of the vehicles then struck a house, another supervisor said. The two-lane highway, which is...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
W. Main Street in Doylestown, one of many popular locations in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town.
Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Will Open First Ever Ice Skating Rink Just in Time for Some Holiday Fun
A popular Bucks County mall will be introducing its first ice skating rink for all those who are looking for a fun activity over the holiday season. Chris Rollins wrote about the rink for 94.5 PST. Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem will get its first ever ice skating rink, and this...
thebrownandwhite.com
We Build Bethlehem initiative plans city’s 2023 investment strategy
We Build Bethlehem hosted an event to share the results of the 2022 pandemic priority survey and discuss how the data will factor into the city’s 2023 investment strategy. We Build Bethlehem is City Hall’s initiative to involve Bethlehem constituents in decision-making and provide a hub for community engagement.
47 taken for treatment as Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School is evacuated (UPDATE)
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School’s upper-grades building in Hanover Township, Northampton County, was evacuated early Friday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” after “a few” staff members and students complained of not feeling well, according to CEO Susan Mauser. The mass-casualty incident was...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
