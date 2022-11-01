Read full article on original website
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
Nissan showed off a stunning vintage pickup truck powered by the electric Leaf
The electric version of the 1987 Sunny pickup is meant to show "how car enthusiasm can thrive in a future of electric vehicles."
Truth About Cars
Dodge Puts Horsepower Numbers to Charger Daytona SRT Concept
Earlier this year, the speed freaks at Dodge rolled out their Charger Daytona SRT Concept car, an all-electric glimpse into the brand’s future. At the time much noise (literal and figurative) was made about its style and so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust – the latter remains the source of much debate.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 With LFP Cells: Much More Range Than Advertised
The LFP battery cells Tesla implements in the Model 3 manufactured in Shanghai are revealing their very good performance, well beyond the specifications of the manufacturer itself. A real road test confirms that its capacity is even higher than the specifications stated in its own data sheet. The Tesla Model...
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng built the most literal interpretation of 'flying car' we've seen yet — watch its maiden voyage
Code-named the X3, Xpeng's flying car is designed to "fly over traffic congestion" and seamlessly switch between driving and flying.
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Books Are Back Open As First Cars Arrive to Customers
ChevroletRick Hendrick is getting his car for his Corvette dungeon, and regular people are getting their Z06s built earlier.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in US for $76,050
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers. That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive...
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
CNET
MotorTrend Magazine
Largest SUVs for 2023: Mega Yachts for the Road
Moving people, and moving cargo, is essential to moving your life forward from day to day. If you're blessed with the responsibility of moving a lot of people, and all their stuff, these big SUVs could be the perfect tool to make that movement happen. While some drivers may opt...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda CEO: 'I'm Not Sure If We Can Replace the Manual Transmission'
Honda isn't quite ready to give up on stick shifts for good, but the company is realistic about how the dawning EV era likely spells the end of the manual transmission as we know it. During a roundtable interview with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama, both executives expressed doubt to C/D that Honda would pursue any sort of simulated or artificial manual transmissions for its upcoming EVs, not even for the electric sports cars that are part of its already confirmed future lineup.
CNET
