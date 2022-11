Beginning in January 2023, Ohio’s minimum wage climbs from $9.30 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and from $4.65 to $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. According to Michael Jones, PhD, associate economics professor-educator and Kautz-Uible Economics Institute Academic Director, many service industries and retailers have already raised employee wages to $15 per hour — the same wage proponents of a proposed ballot initiative want Ohio’s base wage to reach by 2028.

