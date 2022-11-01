Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontbiz.com
UVM and AOE to celebrate Vermont’s outstanding educators at annual event November 9
Who: Katharine Shepherd, Interim Dean of the UVM College of Education and Social Services; Dan French, Secretary of Education; Karen McCalla, 2022 Vermont Teacher of the Year; Robyn Newton, 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year; Vermont’s Outstanding Educator Award Recipients. What: 42nd Annual Outstanding Educators Day and Vermont Teacher...
vermontbiz.com
Major food distributor sued by three Vermonters
By Mike Donoghue, Correspondent, VermontBiz Three Vermont men are part of a requested class action lawsuit filed in US District Court in Burlington against Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. and its distribution arm on claims they repeatedly failed to pay premium wages for work beyond 40 hours a week. Arthur Provencher...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
vermontbiz.com
VEDA sees 244 percent growth in new financings
VEDA CEO Cassie Polhemus greets Governor Scott at The Essex. Photos by Jessie Forand/Junapr. VEDA Reflects on Past Year with Annual Report Release. Vermont Business Magazine Unveiled at its annual meeting and luncheon last week, the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) reflected on the 2022 fiscal year with its annual report(link is external).
vermontbiz.com
Reeves: Renewing our commitment to recycling in Vermont
By Sarah Reeves, Executive Director of the Chittenden Solid Waste District It’s easy to drop a piece of cardboard into a blue recycling bin and think nothing more of it, other than remembering to set your bin on the curb for pickup or bringing it to a drop off center. The good news is that recycling is second nature to many Vermonters. The bad news is, if you were to pull the curtain back and observe the next steps in that cardboard’s journey, you’d likely be surprised by how old and inefficient the facility is that sorts these materials into streams that can be made into new products.
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
vermontbiz.com
AARP Vermont appoints new associate state director of communications
Laura McDonough, senior operations administrator at AARP Vermont(link is external), has been appointed to the new position of associate state director of communications at the nonprofit organization. In her new role, McDonough will support AARP’s work around advocacy; outreach and education; and community service to include social impact campaigns that improve the quality of life for all Vermonters as they age.
WCAX
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Article 22...
vermontbiz.com
ANR advances rules from the Climate Action Plan
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) has reached the next step in filing a suite of new rules and amendments to existing rules related to low emission and electric vehicles. These rules support meeting Vermont’s emission reduction requirements, as required by the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA).
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel. A new Vermont law this year was aimed at making laws fairer toward low-income and marginalized Vermonters, but state officials are still looking for stakeholders to help implement those policies. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown:...
VTDigger
Tougher reporting on the Bank of Burlington
In recent years, there have been efforts to establish a state bank in Vermont. Proposed legislation would give Vermont the power to lend without relying on private finance, but so far, the banking lobby has succeeded in preventing the Bank of Vermont’s charter. But we do not have to worry, because we have the Bank of Burlington.
vermontbiz.com
Shifting to EV? PowerShift will help with home-charging costs
Vermont Business Magazine Customers served by Vermont Public Power Supply (VPPSA) member utilities have another reason to consider driving electric – a free FLO X5 level 2 charger and a $500 dollar rebate to assist with charger installation costs. This limited-time offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis...
vermontbiz.com
Northeast SARE Partnership Grants announced
Vermont Business Magazine Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) has announced the Partnership Grant projects recommended for funding for 2022. Twenty-four projects were recommended for funding, for a total of $652,414. Vermont received the most grants (tied with New York) for a total of $171,889. Connecticut. Christine Georgakakos of...
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
vermontbiz.com
Governor announces seven additional brownfield cleanup awards totaling $2.15 million
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) announced today that seven additional awards and another $2.15M have been committed to remediate brownfields sites across the state. “This latest round of brownfield remediation projects continues our work of taking previously unusable sites and...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
Montpelier police chief resigns; takes police director position in Kansas
Police Departments across the state of Vermont are doing more with less statewide. And this week, the capitol city’s police department was made aware it would be without a police chief come 2023. When Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete made his way to Vermont’s capital over two years ago, police departments across the country […]
WCAX
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Vermont’s new cannabis retail market has been operating for one month and regulators have so far approved more than a dozen retail licenses. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Election Day is just a week...
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
Vermont officials investigating bear attack
This is the second bear attack reported in Vermont this year.
Comments / 0