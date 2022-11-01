By Sarah Reeves, Executive Director of the Chittenden Solid Waste District It’s easy to drop a piece of cardboard into a blue recycling bin and think nothing more of it, other than remembering to set your bin on the curb for pickup or bringing it to a drop off center. The good news is that recycling is second nature to many Vermonters. The bad news is, if you were to pull the curtain back and observe the next steps in that cardboard’s journey, you’d likely be surprised by how old and inefficient the facility is that sorts these materials into streams that can be made into new products.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO