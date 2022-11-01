St. Clair County Coroner releases ID of man killed in O’Fallon crash

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a corrected spelling of the victim’s first name and with additional details about the crash.

A 20-year-old Cahokia Heights man died in a two-vehicle crash on Scott Troy Road on Tuesday morning in O’Fallon, authorities said .

Damonta Chandler of the 1900 block of Marseilles Drive in Cahokia Heights was pronounced deceased at the scene, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

The crash occurred when the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu attempted to turn left onto Scott Troy Road from Armsleigh Place and his car collided with a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck going north on Scott Troy Road, according to preliminary information released by O’Fallon Police Capt. David Matevey.

The driver of the passenger car died in the crash and the 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured, Matevey said. Neither vehicle had passengers.

“Witness information and evidence suggests Chandler, who was not wearing a seat belt, failed to yield to oncoming traffic,” said a news release from the city of O’Fallon.

The department received a call for help at 7:37 a.m.

The Illinois State Police crash reconstruction unit was called to investigate the scene on the northeast side of O’Fallon, Matevey said.

BND reporter Carolyn P. Smith contributed information for this article.