Wilmington University is opening a new law school in Delaware that will charge $24,000 in tuition for full-time students, the lowest price of any law school in the region. The Wilmington University School of Law is taking applications for fall 2023, according to its website. The school is the third new U.S. law school announced this year, Reuters points out. The others are the recently opened Jacksonville University College of Law in Florida and the planned law school at High Point University in North Carolina.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO