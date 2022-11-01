Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
In for a ‘Tree-t’! Kennett Square Woman Takes Trek to See Rare American Chestnut
The American Chestnut tree at at the Coverdale Farm Preserve is 65 feet high. Diane Kesler, Kennett Square woman, and her botanist friend Anne Nielsen ventured out to Delaware to see the state’s only American chestnut, writes Cris Barrish for WHYY. The 60-year-old, 65-foot-high rare tree is unmatched, as...
southjerseyobserver.com
Pulling Out All Stops: Rothkoff Law Group Continues to Educate Professionals on Challenging Issues In Senior Care Industry While Supporting Phillies in World Series
Rothkoff Law Group is pleased to announce the firm’s managing attorney, Jerold E. Rothkoff, Esq. is presenting two virtual seminars this week from the parking lot of Citizen’s Bank Park for the Phillies World Series games. Given the fact that Jerry is an avid lifelong Phillies fan, he...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware's largest non-residential behavioral health services provider finds new home
An organization that's nearly seven decades old will carry on its mission in a hub of education and community involvement in Wilmington. (Speaking in the video: Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Guidance Services Operations Director Lynn Biddle-Cloud, Delaware Guidance Services Crisis Program Manager Malia Boone) Delaware Guidance Services...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Times News
Wildlife center’s director steps down
STROUDSBURG - Kathleen Uhler, the longtime executive director, is stepping down from her leadership role at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Center. Uhler was the founder of the center and will continue as the lead education and avian rehabilitator. She will be replaced by co-executive directors Susan Downing and Janine...
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in Malvern
The Narula Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 10th location at The Court at Malvern Shopping Center at 5 South Morehall Road in Malvern, PA. Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens its 10th location in Malvern, PA.(Courtesy of Tiffin Indian Cuisine)
ABA Journal
New law school will charge only $24K in full-time tuition
Wilmington University is opening a new law school in Delaware that will charge $24,000 in tuition for full-time students, the lowest price of any law school in the region. The Wilmington University School of Law is taking applications for fall 2023, according to its website. The school is the third new U.S. law school announced this year, Reuters points out. The others are the recently opened Jacksonville University College of Law in Florida and the planned law school at High Point University in North Carolina.
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
Crozer Health’s CEO Responds to Concerns in Letter to Editor
Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito reached out to the community via a letter to the editor to the Daily Times over the closing of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In the letter he said the decision to convert the hospital to a behavioral health facility, and to offer urgent care and outpatient services at Springfield Hospitalserves the greatest health need right now in Delaware County by evolving with the community, the Daily Times reported.
These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings
Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
phillyvoice.com
See nearly 200 breeds at The National Dog Show, from Great Danes to beagles
Dog lovers have the chance to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition by attending The National Dog Show later this month. Though the competition airs on Thanksgiving Day, the National Dog Show actually takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Centers in Oaks, Montgomery County. It is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
yieldpro.com
$96.5M sale and financing of multihousing community in the Philadelphia area closes
JLL Capital Markets announced that it closed the $96.5 million sale and acquisition financing of Valleybrook at Chadds Ford, a 352-unit, value-add multihousing community in Chadds Ford, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital. FPA Multifamily...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Government Technology
Chester, Pa., Lost $400K to Phishing Scheme Over Summer
(TNS) — City Receiver Michael T. Doweary is pressing Chester City Council for answers on what he deemed an "extremely troubling" incident in which Councilman William Morgan allegedly sent an estimated $400,000 to an unknown scammer during a "phishing" incident in June. Doweary sent Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and council...
With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
wfncnews.com
Small Colleges Are Like Condemned Death Row Prisoners
Cabrini University, a small Catholic school near Philadelphia, is eliminating its Provost position as part of a plan to cut costs and balance its budget. It will also eliminate two associate provost positions and shrink the number of department chairs from 18 to eight. “We continue to lose money every...
Comments / 0