Kennett Square, PA

southjerseyobserver.com

Pulling Out All Stops: Rothkoff Law Group Continues to Educate Professionals on Challenging Issues In Senior Care Industry While Supporting Phillies in World Series

Rothkoff Law Group is pleased to announce the firm’s managing attorney, Jerold E. Rothkoff, Esq. is presenting two virtual seminars this week from the parking lot of Citizen’s Bank Park for the Phillies World Series games. Given the fact that Jerry is an avid lifelong Phillies fan, he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Wildlife center’s director steps down

STROUDSBURG - Kathleen Uhler, the longtime executive director, is stepping down from her leadership role at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Center. Uhler was the founder of the center and will continue as the lead education and avian rehabilitator. She will be replaced by co-executive directors Susan Downing and Janine...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
ABA Journal

New law school will charge only $24K in full-time tuition

Wilmington University is opening a new law school in Delaware that will charge $24,000 in tuition for full-time students, the lowest price of any law school in the region. The Wilmington University School of Law is taking applications for fall 2023, according to its website. The school is the third new U.S. law school announced this year, Reuters points out. The others are the recently opened Jacksonville University College of Law in Florida and the planned law school at High Point University in North Carolina.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Crozer Health’s CEO Responds to Concerns in Letter to Editor

Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito reached out to the community via a letter to the editor to the Daily Times over the closing of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In the letter he said the decision to convert the hospital to a behavioral health facility, and to offer urgent care and outpatient services at Springfield Hospitalserves the greatest health need right now in Delaware County by evolving with the community, the Daily Times reported.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings

Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

See nearly 200 breeds at The National Dog Show, from Great Danes to beagles

Dog lovers have the chance to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition by attending The National Dog Show later this month. Though the competition airs on Thanksgiving Day, the National Dog Show actually takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Centers in Oaks, Montgomery County. It is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
OAKS, PA
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
Government Technology

Chester, Pa., Lost $400K to Phishing Scheme Over Summer

(TNS) — City Receiver Michael T. Doweary is pressing Chester City Council for answers on what he deemed an "extremely troubling" incident in which Councilman William Morgan allegedly sent an estimated $400,000 to an unknown scammer during a "phishing" incident in June. Doweary sent Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and council...
CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture

Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
AMBLER, PA
VISTA.Today

William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wfncnews.com

Small Colleges Are Like Condemned Death Row Prisoners

Cabrini University, a small Catholic school near Philadelphia, is eliminating its Provost position as part of a plan to cut costs and balance its budget. It will also eliminate two associate provost positions and shrink the number of department chairs from 18 to eight. “We continue to lose money every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

