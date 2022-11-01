Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shop Divine Consign November 2-6
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens, and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where they're ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free day at Milwaukee County Zoo, Swan Lake
From a free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a Swan Lake performance at the Milwaukee Ballet, you're bound to find something you enjoy happening in the city this weekend.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6
The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
milwaukeemag.com
This Milwaukee Bar Will Host Wisconsin’s First BIPOC Beer Fest
Wisconsin’s first beer festival featuring breweries owned by people of color is coming to The Sugar Maple in Bay View next month. Brown, Black & Brews:: The 5th Ingredient, featuring five beer breweries and local kombucha maker Soul Brew Kombucha, is planned for Dec. 3. The event is the...
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
What are the top concerns for Milwaukee voters as midterms close in?
The midterm election is just four days away, which means candidates are gearing up for the final midterm push this weekend, which will see a barrage of last-minute campaign stops.
Wisconsin family searching for late Vietnam veteran's truck stolen in Milwaukee
Sgt. James Craig Pallasch, a decorated Wisconsin Vietnam veteran, died on Memorial Day. Now, his family is once again in mourning.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Latest Venture From South Milwaukee’s Kyle Olson: Podcast Exploring the Murder of a Friend
In the morning hours of October 6, 2009, an intruder broke into the Milwaukee-area home of 19-year old Ashleigh Love, walked to her bedroom, and shot her to death while she was sleeping. More than 13 years have passed since she was killed, and the case is still cold. No suspects have been arrested. No justice has been served.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state
MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing woman. Brielle Ortiz, 22, has been found safe. There was concern after Ortiz was last seen on Nov. 1 near 13th and Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division...
wpr.org
People blast plans by 2 utilities to shift more costs to residential customers through rate hikes
Residential customers for two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities expressed outrage during public hearings this week over plans to raise monthly utility bills next year by more than double what the companies initially proposed. Utilities owned by Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group are now asking the Public Service Commission to sign...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City passes 2023 budget, with some opposition
RACINE — For the second time in two years the city’s budget process concluded without any hard choices on what services would have to be reduced or cut. The budget passed Tuesday evening on a split vote. Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian and Henry Perez voted “nay.” Alderman John Tate, the president of the city council, abstained on one portion of the budget.
Comments / 0