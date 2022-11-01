ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shop Divine Consign November 2-6

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens, and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where they're ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6

The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This Milwaukee Bar Will Host Wisconsin’s First BIPOC Beer Fest

Wisconsin’s first beer festival featuring breweries owned by people of color is coming to The Sugar Maple in Bay View next month. Brown, Black & Brews:: The 5th Ingredient, featuring five beer breweries and local kombucha maker Soul Brew Kombucha, is planned for Dec. 3. The event is the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state

MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee woman found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing woman. Brielle Ortiz, 22, has been found safe. There was concern after Ortiz was last seen on Nov. 1 near 13th and Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

City passes 2023 budget, with some opposition

RACINE — For the second time in two years the city’s budget process concluded without any hard choices on what services would have to be reduced or cut. The budget passed Tuesday evening on a split vote. Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian and Henry Perez voted “nay.” Alderman John Tate, the president of the city council, abstained on one portion of the budget.
RACINE, WI

