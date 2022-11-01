Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: College campus snack bar operating without permit told to stop preparing hot foods ‘immediately’
SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors told a college campus snack bar operating without a permit to stop selling certain foods immediately, and a Northwest Side seafood restaurant was cited a second time for having an expired permit following recent inspections. St. Philip’s College - Southwest Campus. Students at...
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
27-Year-Old Mathew Adam Banda Injured In A Wrong-Way Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge. The victim was identified as Mathew Adam Banda, 27. According to the police, the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge were shut down after a crash.
KLTV
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio
Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. According to the reports, the driver of the Nissan traveling at a high speed turned left onto the street, lost control, and went over a curb, and into the house.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim
LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened at Oak Lane at Hwy. 35 at around 10:40 p.m.
Midnight Rodeo has a fiery last call, spotlighting San Antonio's housing gaps
SAN ANTONIO — What had been an iconic northeast-side dance hall for decades is a pile of smoking rubble now, after a three-alarm fire raced through Midnight Rodeo building about 4 a.m. Wednesday. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said he believes the cause of the fire might be...
iheart.com
Missing Texas Teacher Found Alive And Safe In New Orleans
A missing Texas teacher is safely reunited with her family after turning up alive and well in Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police found Reynolds in New Orleans and confirmed her status with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. At the request of her family, the sheriff's office says no further information...
tpr.org
Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot
The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
