Houston, TX

KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim

LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
LONGVIEW, TX
iheart.com

Missing Texas Teacher Found Alive And Safe In New Orleans

A missing Texas teacher is safely reunited with her family after turning up alive and well in Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police found Reynolds in New Orleans and confirmed her status with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. At the request of her family, the sheriff's office says no further information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tpr.org

Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot

The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

