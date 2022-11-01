Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
47 taken for treatment as Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School is evacuated (UPDATE)
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School’s upper-grades building in Hanover Township, Northampton County, was evacuated early Friday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” after “a few” staff members and students complained of not feeling well, according to CEO Susan Mauser. The mass-casualty incident was...
Raises approved for Easton Area School District support workers, teachers aides
The Easton Area School Board approved raises Tuesday for its instructional aides, security monitors and nurses. The school board approved the three-year contract at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. You can watch the meeting on YouTube. The contract includes $1.25-an-hour raises for the first two years and a $1.50-an-hour raise in the third year.
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
No immediate cause found after charter school is evacuated, sending more than 40 to hospital
Air testing and a search for hazardous materials turned up no immediate concerns that would explain Friday’s incident that forced the evacuation of a Lehigh Valley charter school. Susan Mauser, CEO of the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, provided an update Friday night. The incident began about noon...
hwy.co
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL to raise electric rates starting in December
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Conflict of interest ordinance' gets OK in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem now has a conflict of interest ordinance. City Council approved the measure Tuesday night in an effort to ensure that public officials use their positions to act in the best interest of the city rather than for personal interests. The ordinance governs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
Stretch of scenic N.J. highway around Round Valley reservoir will reopen, officials announce
A section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir will be reopened to traffic on Nov. 15 and New Jersey Water Authority officials said they will no longer seek to permanently close that portion of Route 629. County commissioners had asked the authority in September...
Josh Shapiro bus tour swings through Lehigh Valley in run-up to Election Day (PHOTOS)
Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro swung through the Lehigh Valley on Friday to meet with supporters, four days before Election Day. The state’s second-term attorney general is up against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano in Tuesday’s contest. Shapiro’s “Big Fights Bus Tour” made stops at Teamsters...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
lvpnews.com
Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community
My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
Political newcomer seeks to unseat Pa. Rep. Ann Flood in Northampton Co. | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire
A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown to use software to pinpoint nuisance landlords
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Irresponsible landlords were among the main topics discussed during Allentown's Community and Economic Development budget review Wednesday. Addressing the costly issues the city has been experiencing with problematic landlords, CED director Vicky Kistler announced that EnerGov software will be introduced to help the city utilize data to track nuisance landlords.
