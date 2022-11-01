ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown

After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says

EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
EASTON, PA
PPL to raise electric rates starting in December

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
ALLENTOWN, PA
'Conflict of interest ordinance' gets OK in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem now has a conflict of interest ordinance. City Council approved the measure Tuesday night in an effort to ensure that public officials use their positions to act in the best interest of the city rather than for personal interests. The ordinance governs...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community

My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Political newcomer seeks to unseat Pa. Rep. Ann Flood in Northampton Co. | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire

A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Allentown to use software to pinpoint nuisance landlords

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Irresponsible landlords were among the main topics discussed during Allentown's Community and Economic Development budget review Wednesday. Addressing the costly issues the city has been experiencing with problematic landlords, CED director Vicky Kistler announced that EnerGov software will be introduced to help the city utilize data to track nuisance landlords.
ALLENTOWN, PA
