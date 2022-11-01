MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

