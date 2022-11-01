Read full article on original website
WLUC
Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility to open Monday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools’ (NPS) indoor practice facility will open Monday. The facility features tennis and pickleball courts, batting cages, golf cages and removable turf tiles. The facility will allow student-athletes to practice all year, no matter the weather. NPS received an $8.5 million bond in 2020 to build the facility and renovate 31 classrooms, two libraries and all the windows at the middle school.
WLUC
Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WLUC
City of Marquette asks for public input on master plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 500 pages in length, Marquette’s Community Master Plan is a comprehensive guide to development. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said this mostly includes land use, transportation, environment and economic development. “That [economic development] includes a lot of things such as jobs, arts and culture...
WLUC
Yooper Con: A cybersecurity event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Con is coming to the Northern Center. Highschool teachers and students will have an opportunity to learn how to:. Yooper Con will be on November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WLUC
Negaunee Ishpeming Blood Fight is on for November
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee and Ishpeming are squaring off to see which community can donate the most blood. Both communities are holding blood drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city with the most pints donated will receive the honorary blood drive trophy. Last year,...
WLUC
Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration. The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street. “It’s an event where we can have a bunch of...
WLUC
Marquette City officials detail key priorities in community master plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City officials say four aspects of the community master plan have become top priorities. As previously reported, the city is in the process of updating its master plan. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said the first topic is housing. “It is a huge question and...
WLUC
Firefighters remind folks to change smoke detector batteries
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. The Negaunee City Fire Department would like to remind people to change their smoke detector batteries when they ‘fall back’ this year. Smoke detector batteries should be checked every month and changed every year. Firefighters say...
WLUC
NMU Board approves clean audit report
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University board of trustees met virtually Thursday morning. The main goal was to ensure the University remains in solid financial shape. This meeting was also to make sure NMU is well-positioned for the future. The board reviewed the results of an audit done...
WLUC
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
WLUC
NMU holds Annual Sonderegger and Folklife Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Sonderegger and Folklife awards were hosted at NMU’s Northern Center Friday. The event celebrates Upper Michigan’s history and culture. Awards can be given for anything from quilting to music to photography. Jack Deo, one of the award recipients, has a photography collection...
UPMATTERS
$1.5 million awarded to redevelop historic bank building in downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A $495,000 brownfield redevelopment grant and $1 million loan from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have been awarded towards the redevelopment of the historic State Savings Bank in downtown Marquette. EGLE is partnering with the City of Marquette and Marquette...
WLUC
City of Marquette reminds residents about political yard sign regulations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, you may have noticed an increase in yard signs around Marquette. The city says people should know about a few regulations that apply to these signs. Residents may place up to four non-commercial yard signs on their private property...
WLUC
Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
WLUC
Ishpeming seniors attend scam protection seminar
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming seniors got a crash course on scam calls Thursday. The Ishpeming Senior Center hosted a presentation on how to recognize, react to and prevent scammers from stealing your money or information. The session focused on unwanted calls, emails and other popular scams. It was facilitated...
WLUC
‘Food for Fines’ donation program returns to West Iron District Library
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As the season of giving approaches, the West Iron District Library is looking for help to give back to those in need. The library’s overdue book fee is a nickel a day. During the month of November, patrons can cast away that fee during the “Food for Fines” program.
WLUC
Evaluation holds up K.I. Sawyer building demolition work
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans to demolish 13 vacant buildings at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are taking longer than expected. They are now owned by Marquette County. In 2020, the county received $12 million in Federal CARES Act money to demolish the buildings for redevelopment. However,...
WILX-TV
$2.1M EGLE brownfield funding to redevelop contaminated sites in Northern Michigan
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Redevelopment of contaminated properties in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula has been awarded $2.1 million in brownfield grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Providing $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide in the year 2022. Redeveloping...
WLUC
Ishpeming Police return runaway teen home safe
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Isabella Grace Bale, a 14-year-old female, has been located safe and returned home. She was missing since Thursday, according to the Ishpeming Police Department. The Ishpeming Police Department would like to thank the Negaunee Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance....
WLUC
Revolve CC coming to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A creativity conference is coming to the U.P. this weekend. Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) is set to take place in Marquette this Friday and Saturday. There will be four keynote speakers discussing everything from video game development to book illustrations. There will also be two design paths attendees can follow – Ignite and Forge. Ignite is a seminar-focused path about creative work while Forge focuses on workshop-like sessions.
