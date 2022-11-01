Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez was arrested without incident by El Centro police at...
kxoradio.com
kxoradio.com
Updated Info on Shooting
The El Centro Police Department has released more details about the Thursday evening shooting. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near 4th and Wake. On arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. After treatment at the scene, the man was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center by REACH Air Ambulance. The suspect, 22-year-old Damien Gonzales of Brawley, was located at the scene and arrested. The handgun used in the assault was also located. According to police, the shooting took place after a drug deal went bad. Over one pound of marijuana was seized by detectives conducting the investigation. Gonzales was charged with Attempted Murder and several other related charges and was booked into Imperial County Jail.
kxoradio.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
Two people were arrested following the attempted theft of a catalytic converter early Thursday morning. El Centro Police on patrol noticed two subjects were under a van parked at the Baptist Church at Olive and Waterman. The two took off on foot and were seen heading towards the Valley Plaza. A short time later the two were seen driving southbound on Imperial Avenue and police were able to stop the vehicle. One suspect ran from the traffic stop but was detained a short time later. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested. Police confiscated a Sawzall was taken as evidence.
kxoradio.com
No Contest Plea
The suspect in a 2019 murder has pleaded No Contest to the crime. Santos Velasquez was arrested and charged with murder after a physical altercation in the parking lot of a local motel. According to El Centro police, at about 6:30 a.m. on June 24, 2019, officers responded to the parking lot in the 200 block of North Imperial Avenue and found a man lying on the ground bleeding from injuries to his head and neck. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Velasquez was identified as the assailant in the fight and was arrested. Velasquez subsequently pleaded no contest to first degree murder and is currently awaiting sentencing.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad Murder suspect found guilty
EL CENTRO — Rosita Torres, a suspect in connection to the 2019 homicide and bin burning of Raul Esparza was found guilty by the jury on all three counts of PC 187 murder (first degree), PC 182 conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and arson. The guilty verdict was...
YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases
The Yuma Police Department brought up two unsolved homicide cases on social media asking the community for any information. The post YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Guilty of Murder
An El Centro woman has been found guilty of Murder in the First Degree. Forty-five-year-old Rosita Deborah Torres was charged in the 2019 murder of Raul Esparza. She was arrested in August of 2020 following an intensive investigation by El Centro Police. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a 2-week trial, Torres was found guilty of Murder in the First Degree and several other charges. Another individual involved in the murder, Daniel Alexander Munguia, 39, of El Centro, had pled guilty to the murder charge. Both Torres and Munguia are awaiting sentencing. They face up to life in prison.
YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault
On Monday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:16am, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fight in progress. The post YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Alleged shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. This comes after another shooting just a week ago today on 5th street near South May Avenue. Sheriff's deputies detained a man, who was later transported...
kyma.com
“He destroyed our family”; Lucero case closed with prison sentence after two year roller coaster
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In August 2020, Luis Delgadillo was left shot and killed outside of the Econo Lodge Motel in Yuma, unleashing a ripple effect of a two-year case that impacted so many. From family, friends, law enforcement and the courts alike, it was a case against Izak...
El Centro Police Department receives $50K grant to increase safety
In a press release, the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) was awarded a $50,000 grant and will use it to increase safety on roads. The post El Centro Police Department receives $50K grant to increase safety appeared first on KYMA.
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
New Police & Fire Chiefs & Community Development Director Named
The City of El Centro has three new department heads. Robert Sawyer has been named the new Chief of the El Centro Police Department, Jospeh Bernal is the new Fire Chief and Angel Hernandez is the newly named Director of Community Development. The El Centro City Council approved the contracts for all three at their November 1, 2022, meeting.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Council Appoints New Department Heads
EL CENTRO – First responders showed up in force to support their newly appointed bosses, Chief of Police Robert Sawyer and Fire Chief Joseph Bernal — along with the appointment of acting Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña as interim city manager — during the City Council meeting here on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
kyma.com
Imperial County seeing early RSV cases
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro City Council approves three new directors, appoints interim city manager
EL CENTRO — Council members approved the hiring of three city department directors whose positions became effective immediately. An interim city manager was also appointed at the November 2, 2022 council meeting. “I am extremely pleased to promote from within,” said City Manager Marcela Piedra, noting that the new...
kxoradio.com
Active COVID Cases
(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Thursday morning. COVID data is released by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, active cases of COVID 19 have decreased since Tuesday. Currently there are 142 active cases of the virus in Imperial County. That is down from the 154 cases reported Tuesday. All the other numbers pertaining to COVID 19 are unchanged.
