Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioners applaud agreement with NJWSA for permanent reopening of County Route 629
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey Water Supply Authority (NJWSA) Executive Director Marc Brooks has announced that County Route 629 will be reopened to the public on November 15 on a permanent basis, Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza said at a recent board meeting. Director Lanza’s public update...
roxburyreview.com
The Home We Know Today
Over the centuries, our small local communities in Sussex and Morris County have significantly changed. Reforming these once vast farmlands into these now suburban parts of New Jersey. One might ask how we got here. How were many farms in the once rural and isolated towns of Roxbury and Hopatcong tore down and turned into the homes of our modern-day community?
wrnjradio.com
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
wrnjradio.com
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Morris and Hunterdon Counties
NEW JERSEY – Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Wednesday, November 2, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, doubling the prize to $2,000,000. Those tickets were sold at the...
wrnjradio.com
I-78 eastbound weekend lane closures needed as rockfall mitigation project advances in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced weekend lane closures on I-78 eastbound will continue through November 16 as a rockfall mitigation project advances in Bethlehem Township. There will be a single lane closure on I-78 eastbound west of Exit 11 –...
These 11 districts are asking N.J. voters to approve major school upgrades
Voters in Montclair will decide Tuesday whether to approve a $187.7 million school construction proposal that would include a new addition for a middle school, a greenhouse for another school and other improvements to the district’s aging public school buildings. The ballot question in the suburban Essex County school...
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties begins construction on Morris County multifamily community
Diversified Properties has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Located at 47 Kossuth St., the project is just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant. Irondale at Wharton will bring a luxury living experience to the underserved Morris County residential market.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioners, Sheriff stand united with Jewish community
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Following information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), regarding a credible security risk against New Jersey Synagogues, Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown worked directly with partners at the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to offer additional Sheriff’s personnel to help supplement the local security posture throughout Hunterdon County.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; 2 additional deaths
According to health officials, of the 44,602 cases, 43,278 cases have been classified as recovered. The names, addresses, medical history and other personal identifying information of these residents will not be released or shared with the community, officials said. If anyone has questions about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1 or...
boropark24.com
Boro Park Young Man Tragically Killed in Rockland County Accident
Tragically, Surly Beck, a Boro Park resident in his 30s, was niftar last night after being involved in a terrible multi-vehicle accident at the crossroads of Ladentown Road and Camp Hill in Pomona while heading home from a simcha. Hatzoloh of Rockland was dispatched to the scene and treated all...
wrnjradio.com
State police seeking public’s assistance with identifying man wanted for robbery in Morris County
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police and the Morris Plains Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains Borough. On October 21, at around 5:15 p.m., the suspect...
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
wrnjradio.com
Officials tour Warren County by helicopter to get bird’s-eye view of some issues they are working to solve
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County officials toured the county by helicopter with the NJ State Police Office of Emergency Management last week to get a bird’s-eye view of some of the issues they are working to solve. The tour looked at flood hazard mitigation efforts, truck traffic...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after refusing to provide his name, follow police officers commands during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Pennsylvania Man is facing serval charges after he allegedly refused to provide his name and follow the officers commands during a traffic stop last month in Flemington Borough, according to police. On October 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts
HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Woman airlifted after falling off horse in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman was airlifted to an area hospital after falling off a horse Friday morning in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. Troopers responded at around 9:53 a.m. to a cornfield in the area of School House Road...
Serious Crash Closes Portion Of Route 80 In Bergen County
A serious crash closed a portion of Route 80 in Bergen County Friday, Nov. 4. Photos of the scene on the State DOT website showed a large ambulance and police presence on the westbound side at Exit 68 in Teaneck, as of 11:40 a.m. Significant delays were being reported. This...
Comments / 0