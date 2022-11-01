ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

roxburyreview.com

The Home We Know Today

Over the centuries, our small local communities in Sussex and Morris County have significantly changed. Reforming these once vast farmlands into these now suburban parts of New Jersey. One might ask how we got here. How were many farms in the once rural and isolated towns of Roxbury and Hopatcong tore down and turned into the homes of our modern-day community?
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Morris and Hunterdon Counties

NEW JERSEY – Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Wednesday, November 2, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, doubling the prize to $2,000,000. Those tickets were sold at the...
UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
Diversified Properties begins construction on Morris County multifamily community

Diversified Properties has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Located at 47 Kossuth St., the project is just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant. Irondale at Wharton will bring a luxury living experience to the underserved Morris County residential market.
Hunterdon County Commissioners, Sheriff stand united with Jewish community

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Following information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), regarding a credible security risk against New Jersey Synagogues, Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown worked directly with partners at the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to offer additional Sheriff’s personnel to help supplement the local security posture throughout Hunterdon County.
Sussex County reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; 2 additional deaths

According to health officials, of the 44,602 cases, 43,278 cases have been classified as recovered. The names, addresses, medical history and other personal identifying information of these residents will not be released or shared with the community, officials said. If anyone has questions about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1 or...
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts

HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
Woman airlifted after falling off horse in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman was airlifted to an area hospital after falling off a horse Friday morning in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. Troopers responded at around 9:53 a.m. to a cornfield in the area of School House Road...
