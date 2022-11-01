Read full article on original website
Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark
Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday. Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."
Twitter to staff: Look for "job or no job" emails Friday AM
Twitter told employees Thursday night in a company-wide email to expect to receive messages on Friday morning, telling each of them whether they still had a job, per the Washington Post and other outlets. Of note: The email marked the first official communication from company leadership since Elon Musk took...
Office-to-apartment conversions soared 43%
Conversions of office buildings into apartment units are picking up — they hit a high last year and are poised to grow even more, according to a new report from RentCafe. Why it matters: America had a housing shortage even before the pandemic drove demand for larger living spaces. Conversions are one way to attack the problem, especially if office building occupancy remains depressed.
Netflix enters new era with ads on platform for first time
"Never" turned to "now" on Thursday, when Netflix rolled out ads on its platform after years of saying it wouldn't. Why it matters: The timing is terrible, but the company needs to keep attracting new customers amid greater competition. Netflix is not only vying for marketing dollars against other major...
Twitter suffers "massive drop in revenue," Elon Musk says
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has experienced "a massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers leaving the platform. The big picture: Before Musk's acquisition of Twitter, marketers expressed concerns about how Musk would handle content moderation on the platform because he has said he will embrace a free speech-first approach.
Companies are increasingly ditching passwords for passkeys
Efforts to ditch easy-to-guess, phrase-based passwords are gaining more traction, paving the way for the passwordless future cybersecurity pros dream of. The big picture: Companies are increasingly investing in technologies that let people log in to their accounts with passkeys, which replace passwords with biometric data or device PINs tied to a user's phone or laptop.
Twitter sued over Elon Musk's layoff plan
Twitter was sued on Thursday over Elon Musk's plan to cut about 3,700 jobs at the company. Driving the news: The class-action lawsuit, filed by five current or former employees, alleges that Twitter violated federal and state laws that require at least 60-day notice of a mass layoff. It references...
Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk
Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
