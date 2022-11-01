Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing
HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces over $166 million in funding for affordable housing available
Governor Dan McKee today was joined by U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, and RIHousing to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state. More from Governor McKee’s Office. Funding comes from a variety of sources, including...
ABC6.com
McKee, Kalus clash over Department of Education’s release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and his political opponent, Republican Ashley Kalus, clashed over the release of the Rhode Island Department of Education’s RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement Friday, Kalus said, “I am so happy that the governor finally...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ABC6.com
‘Desperate need of repair,’ says Kalus on state’s education system after release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus responded Friday to the release of the RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement, Kalus said, “What the RICAS scores show is that Rhode Island’s broken education system is in desperate need of repair.”
ABC6.com
Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
Turnto10.com
Candidates for lieutenant governor debate school takeover on '10 News Conference'
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Days before the election, the candidates for Rhode Island lieutenant governor went head-to-head in a final debate on "10 News Conference." Democratic incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Republican challenger Aaron Guckian battled it out on hot topics that have been hitting the headlines. “Providence...
Uprise RI
Caregivers at Women & Infants picket in response to staffing and funding concerns
Caregivers at Care New England’s Women & Infants Hospital gathered for an informational picket to call for an end to dangerously short staffing levels that put patients and staff at risk on Tuesday. Caregivers, who consist of hospital workers that provide direct care to patients, are members of SEIU 1199NE. They have been demanding for months that management sit down to discuss short and long term solutions to invest the $45M Rhode Island hospitals have received in COVID-relief ARPA funds. Hospital executives have refused to engage in dialogue to address the ongoing staffing crisis that possesses no end in sight.
ABC6.com
RIPTA to give out 600 bus passes to low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders will be able to ride the bus for free for six months through new pilot program created by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. Recipients of this bus pass must have an income 200% under the poverty threshold...
RI education commissioner reacts to RICAS test results
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Friday, where she reacted to the RICAS test score results and outlined what it means for students moving forward.
GoLocalProv
Court Grants Motion to Exhume RI Woman’s Remains - Daughter Hopes Latest Tech Will Provide Answers
A motion was granted this week allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural." Her daughter Lauren Lee Malloy — who was just 18 months old when her mother died in her apartment in East Providence — has always believed it was an unsolved homicide.
Math scores up, ELA down – here’s how each RI school did on the RICAS test
The timing of the scores' release had become a campaign issue for Gov. Dan McKee after RIDE said they wouldn't be out until after the election.
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
whatsupnewp.com
Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
Turnto10.com
McKee to sign executive order to establish new leadership for Overdose Task Force
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign an executive order that establishes new leadership roles in the Overdose Task Force for Prevention and Intervention. The new positions include a full-time director and a new community co-chair. McKee, who is running for a full term as governor, will...
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
rinewstoday.com
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless
The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many...
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.
The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
