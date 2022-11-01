ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing

HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
Caregivers at Women & Infants picket in response to staffing and funding concerns

Caregivers at Care New England’s Women & Infants Hospital gathered for an informational picket to call for an end to dangerously short staffing levels that put patients and staff at risk on Tuesday. Caregivers, who consist of hospital workers that provide direct care to patients, are members of SEIU 1199NE. They have been demanding for months that management sit down to discuss short and long term solutions to invest the $45M Rhode Island hospitals have received in COVID-relief ARPA funds. Hospital executives have refused to engage in dialogue to address the ongoing staffing crisis that possesses no end in sight.
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way

Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?

Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless

The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.

The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
