Marquette, MI

WLUC

Yooper Con: A cybersecurity event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Con is coming to the Northern Center. Highschool teachers and students will have an opportunity to learn how to:. Yooper Con will be on November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

MMRT Winter Sports Swap returning to Lakeview Arena Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MMRT (Marquette Mountain Racing Team) Winter Sports Swap is back on Saturday, November 5 and there’s still an opportunity for you to make money on your old gear. You have until 6:00 p.m. tonight (Friday) to bring your used winter sports gear to The...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Board approves clean audit report

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University board of trustees met virtually Thursday morning. The main goal was to ensure the University remains in solid financial shape. This meeting was also to make sure NMU is well-positioned for the future. The board reviewed the results of an audit done...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU holds open house for Cosmetology and Hospitality Management programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University opened its doors to the public for an open house at the Northern Center Thursday afternoon. The Hospitality Management and Cosmetology facilities were the main attraction. Both programs relocated to the Northern Center from the Jacobetti Complex. Thursday’s open house was about showcasing...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Revolve CC coming to Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A creativity conference is coming to the U.P. this weekend. Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) is set to take place in Marquette this Friday and Saturday. There will be four keynote speakers discussing everything from video game development to book illustrations. There will also be two design paths attendees can follow – Ignite and Forge. Ignite is a seminar-focused path about creative work while Forge focuses on workshop-like sessions.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration. The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street. “It’s an event where we can have a bunch of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility to open Monday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools’ (NPS) indoor practice facility will open Monday. The facility features tennis and pickleball courts, batting cages, golf cages and removable turf tiles. The facility will allow student-athletes to practice all year, no matter the weather. NPS received an $8.5 million bond in 2020 to build the facility and renovate 31 classrooms, two libraries and all the windows at the middle school.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

City of Marquette asks for public input on master plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 500 pages in length, Marquette’s Community Master Plan is a comprehensive guide to development. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said this mostly includes land use, transportation, environment and economic development. “That [economic development] includes a lot of things such as jobs, arts and culture...
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MICHIGAN STATE

