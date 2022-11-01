Read full article on original website
WLUC
Yooper Con: A cybersecurity event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Con is coming to the Northern Center. Highschool teachers and students will have an opportunity to learn how to:. Yooper Con will be on November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
WLUC
MMRT Winter Sports Swap returning to Lakeview Arena Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MMRT (Marquette Mountain Racing Team) Winter Sports Swap is back on Saturday, November 5 and there’s still an opportunity for you to make money on your old gear. You have until 6:00 p.m. tonight (Friday) to bring your used winter sports gear to The...
WLUC
NMU Board approves clean audit report
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University board of trustees met virtually Thursday morning. The main goal was to ensure the University remains in solid financial shape. This meeting was also to make sure NMU is well-positioned for the future. The board reviewed the results of an audit done...
WLUC
NMU holds open house for Cosmetology and Hospitality Management programs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University opened its doors to the public for an open house at the Northern Center Thursday afternoon. The Hospitality Management and Cosmetology facilities were the main attraction. Both programs relocated to the Northern Center from the Jacobetti Complex. Thursday’s open house was about showcasing...
WILX-TV
$2.1M EGLE brownfield funding to redevelop contaminated sites in Northern Michigan
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Redevelopment of contaminated properties in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula has been awarded $2.1 million in brownfield grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Providing $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide in the year 2022. Redeveloping...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
WLUC
Revolve CC coming to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A creativity conference is coming to the U.P. this weekend. Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) is set to take place in Marquette this Friday and Saturday. There will be four keynote speakers discussing everything from video game development to book illustrations. There will also be two design paths attendees can follow – Ignite and Forge. Ignite is a seminar-focused path about creative work while Forge focuses on workshop-like sessions.
Great Towns In Michigan That Sound Like “Body Parts”
Have you ever been on a road-trip and saw an exit sign for a city and said to yourself, "that's a goofy name for a city"?. You're not alone. I do it all of the time. In the state of Michigan we have a lot of cities, villages and townships. According to wikipedia:
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
WLUC
Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration. The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street. “It’s an event where we can have a bunch of...
WLUC
City of Marquette reminds residents about political yard sign regulations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, you may have noticed an increase in yard signs around Marquette. The city says people should know about a few regulations that apply to these signs. Residents may place up to four non-commercial yard signs on their private property...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
WLUC
Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
WLUC
Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility to open Monday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools’ (NPS) indoor practice facility will open Monday. The facility features tennis and pickleball courts, batting cages, golf cages and removable turf tiles. The facility will allow student-athletes to practice all year, no matter the weather. NPS received an $8.5 million bond in 2020 to build the facility and renovate 31 classrooms, two libraries and all the windows at the middle school.
WLUC
City of Marquette asks for public input on master plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 500 pages in length, Marquette’s Community Master Plan is a comprehensive guide to development. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said this mostly includes land use, transportation, environment and economic development. “That [economic development] includes a lot of things such as jobs, arts and culture...
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
