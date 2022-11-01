Read full article on original website
Free Shade Tree Program
(IID announces a new program)....It is a Tree For All Program. The program provides residential electrical customers with a free shade tree. The Imperial Irrigation District says shade trees provide many benefits, including the potential to reduce residential energy costs by up to 20 percent. They say Shade trees help reduce the effects of climate change, improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, improve property values and increase neighborhood walkability. Customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, located to maximize enbergy savings. The pilot program includes drive-thru events in the Coachella valley and a tree planting program in the Imperial Valley, Feree shade tree reservations for residential customers living in the Imperial Valley can be made beginning November 14.
Active COVID Cases
(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Thursday morning. COVID data is released by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, active cases of COVID 19 have decreased since Tuesday. Currently there are 142 active cases of the virus in Imperial County. That is down from the 154 cases reported Tuesday. All the other numbers pertaining to COVID 19 are unchanged.
Cesena Named Interim City Manager
The El Centro City Council has named Cedric Cesena Interim City Manager. Cesena, Interim Fire Chief/Battalion Chief with the El Centro Fire Department, will assume the duties of City Manager starting November 11, 2022 while the City Council looks for the permanent replacement for Marcela Piedra who has resigned the position effective December 1, 2022. Cesena has served as a Battalion Chief/Public Information Officer with ECFD since 2013. Prior to that he served with the Calexico Fire Department and then with the County Heath Department - EMS Agency.
Shooting in El Centro
El Centro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening. Police received the report of shots fired in the area of 4th and Wake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, officers found a victim of a gunshot wound to his leg. Witnesses were able to give information as to the shooter in the incident and he was detained. A handgun was also recovered. The victim was airlifted to an out-of-Valley trauma center for treatment. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was booked at Imperial County Jail on charges including Attempted Murder, Felon in Possession of a Gun and narcotics possession. The investigation is ongoing.
IID Has A Balanced Budget
(Imperial Irrigation District has a new budget)....And it is balanced. The IID Board beat the deadline by adopting the spending plan this week. At their meeting Tuesday the Board adopted a resolution approving a balanced budget and staffing plan for 2023. Because the District operates under a calendar year, the deadline to approve a budget is december 31. The overall 2023 budget is 7 percent lower than the 2022 amended budget. It does not include any proposed rate increases for 2023. The 2023 operating and capital budgets of $775,456,800 for the Energy Department and $290,615,300 for the Water Department include IID Support Services Department Operating and capital budgets. The budget plan includes staffing of 1,443 positiuons across the district, proposes a floating Energy Cost Adjustment factor to covcer new purchase power and fuel costs and $43 million in a balanced Water Budget to fund prior year on-farm conservation programs.
No Contest Plea
The suspect in a 2019 murder has pleaded No Contest to the crime. Santos Velasquez was arrested and charged with murder after a physical altercation in the parking lot of a local motel. According to El Centro police, at about 6:30 a.m. on June 24, 2019, officers responded to the parking lot in the 200 block of North Imperial Avenue and found a man lying on the ground bleeding from injuries to his head and neck. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Velasquez was identified as the assailant in the fight and was arrested. Velasquez subsequently pleaded no contest to first degree murder and is currently awaiting sentencing.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
Two people were arrested following the attempted theft of a catalytic converter early Thursday morning. El Centro Police on patrol noticed two subjects were under a van parked at the Baptist Church at Olive and Waterman. The two took off on foot and were seen heading towards the Valley Plaza. A short time later the two were seen driving southbound on Imperial Avenue and police were able to stop the vehicle. One suspect ran from the traffic stop but was detained a short time later. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested. Police confiscated a Sawzall was taken as evidence.
Updated Info on Shooting
The El Centro Police Department has released more details about the Thursday evening shooting. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near 4th and Wake. On arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. After treatment at the scene, the man was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center by REACH Air Ambulance. The suspect, 22-year-old Damien Gonzales of Brawley, was located at the scene and arrested. The handgun used in the assault was also located. According to police, the shooting took place after a drug deal went bad. Over one pound of marijuana was seized by detectives conducting the investigation. Gonzales was charged with Attempted Murder and several other related charges and was booked into Imperial County Jail.
Football Playoff Recap
Round 1 of the CIF-San Diego Section football playoffs is history. Some Imperial Valley teams advance and several are done for the year. In the Division 5 bracket, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots advance to round 2 after a convincing win over the Mt. Empire Redhawks. The Scots prevailed 42 - 6 and now move on to face the 7 - 3 Classical Academy Caimens. The game will be in San Diego. The Southwest Eagles season ended with a 49 - 32 road loss to Castle Park.
