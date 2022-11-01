The El Centro Police Department has released more details about the Thursday evening shooting. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near 4th and Wake. On arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. After treatment at the scene, the man was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center by REACH Air Ambulance. The suspect, 22-year-old Damien Gonzales of Brawley, was located at the scene and arrested. The handgun used in the assault was also located. According to police, the shooting took place after a drug deal went bad. Over one pound of marijuana was seized by detectives conducting the investigation. Gonzales was charged with Attempted Murder and several other related charges and was booked into Imperial County Jail.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO