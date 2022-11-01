Read full article on original website
Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX "Velvet Brown" Sports an Autumn-Friendly Arrangment
The holidays are just around the corner and this is usually an indication that the weather is going drastically shift to colder, wetter climate conditions. And to comfortably muscle through the days where precipitation is on the heavier side, protective footwear is key and that’s why. is beefing up...
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Returns in Three Colorways
Each year, balances the introduction of new colorways and silhouettes with the return of classic ones. While 2022 has seen the release of countless debut looks, the American sportswear giant turns to its archives once more with the reintroduction of the Nike Air Pegasus 89. The fifth sneaker in one of Nike’s longest running model series in footwear, the Air Pegasus 89 was last spotted in an updated build in 2019. Now, it hits shelves once again in its original form.
"Georgetown" Hues Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Low
Washington D.C.’s Georgetown University colors have enhanced many models in recent memory, including the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85, Air Jordan 6, and the Terminator High, which makes a return this month. continues to celebrate the reputable establishment by setting its muted hues on the Air Force 1...
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT Gets the "University Blue" Treatment
Nike and Jordan Brand tend to borrow each other’s signature motifs when cooking up fresh footwear offerings. One example is that both brands will often lean on the “University Blue” theme for stylization given that it references Michael Jordan‘s alma mater. After appearing on the Air Huarache, the Tar Heel-inspired hue is now navigating its way onto the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT.
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
Take an On-Foot Look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Continuing their collaborative relationship, AMBUSH and came together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. Building on early looks that have surfaced, we now have an on-foot look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Arriving in “Phantom,” “Black,” and “Game Royal” colorways, each collaborative...
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
Futuristic Elements Land on This Unreleased adidas BOOST Model
With putting all sales and production of YEEZY models on hold following its termination of the historic partnership with Ye, the brand is now shifting gears and focusing on promoting its existing line and future models. Falling under the latter category is this newly-surfaced lifestyle runner that is reportedly dubbed the AlphaBOOST V1 — but this still has yet to be confirmed by the German sportswear company.
Cloudy Skies Hit the Nike Air Max 97
In the past month, has revealed an assortment of Nike Air Max 97 colorways as the 97’s 25th anniversary celebration comes to a close. While COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS remains the shoe’s sole collaborator for 2022, the sneaker has been treated to plenty of exciting looks, both new and returning. Adding to this, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette now finds itself in a cloudy colorway.
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
Benjamin Edgar Joins Vault by Vans to Outfit the Half Cab and Authentic
Adding to Vault By Vans’ expansive list of collaborators, Chicago-based object designer Benjamin Edgar has teamed up with the brand for the first time. The project follows previous works from Edgar including unique items, both practical and impractical, and apparel. With Vans, the Half Cab Decon VLT LX and Authentic One-Piece NL VLT are approached with a signature “knurled rubber” vulcanization.
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
Tommy Bogo and His Saucony Butterfly for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Tommy Bogo — a Bay Area native and founder of the fashion brand TOMBOGO — has captured the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts for his innovative and utilitarian products. Design is an avenue for him to communicate his life experiences and learnings to propel the dialogue around function and form. “I have these stories to tell and I actualize them through tangible garments and pieces,” Bogo tells Hypebeast. “And as my brand grows in streetwear and even elevates into high fashion, I want my experiences to continue to inform my work.”
Unsound Rags Readies Faded Black Vintage Raglan Sweatshirt Drop
Focused on the unique design elements of vintage clothing, Unsound Rags, founded by Fernando Rangel, has carved out its place in fashion through thoughtfully sourced garments that show signs of aging and wear. Unsound Rags notes, “We like to showcase clothes that others would see as imperfect or, in some cases, unwearable. We take pride in selling garments with these characteristics.”
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall Is Filled With Ancient Wonder
New York City-based brand Rowing Blazers has reunited with British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall for a new collaboration. Marking their second collection, the new effort is filled with ancient wonder. In conceptualizing their latest collaboration, the two entities combined their experience in archaeology and art. In its celebration...
