Zelensky slams "Russian energy terror" after widespread Ukraine outages
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 4.5 million residents were temporarily without power on Thursday night due to Russian military attacks. Of note: That number equates to over 10% of Ukraine's pre-war population. Situation report: The worst affected areas for power outages from the Russian military bombardments were in Kyiv...
Putin gives public support for civilian evacuation in Kherson
Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed civilian evacuations in the Kherson region as Russia seems to be preparing to retreat from the area, Reuters reports. Why it matters: This is the first time Putin has publically endorsed evacuations from the city. Details: Putin called on people to leave the area...
U.S. announces $400 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday. The big picture: The U.S. has now committed more than $18.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year, per the U.S. Department of Defense. State of...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine won't get more U.S. aid under GOP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that Ukraine will not receive any more funding if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, per the Hill. Driving the news: "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Greene said at a Trump rally in Iowa. "Our...
Joe Manchin condemns Biden's "offensive" coal plant remarks
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) condemned President Biden's recent comments on shutting down power plants that burn coal Saturday, calling them "outrageous and divorced from reality." Why it matters: Manchin's state is one of the country's biggest coal and gas producers. The coal-friendly senator and the president struck a deal to...
Brittney Griner met with U.S. embassy officials, White House says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star imprisoned in Russia, met with U.S. embassy officials Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed. The latest: “We are told she's doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. Jean-Pierre said Thursday that...
Denmark elects record number of women
Denmark elected its highest number of women into the national parliament this week, bringing the country closer to parity, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The record number suggests the country may have confidence in its female primate minister. Details: While official figures from Statistics Denmark have yet to be published,...
North Korea launches more ballistic missiles as tensions rise in region
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles from its west coast Saturday, further escalating tension with the U.S. and South Korea, per AP. Driving the news: The missiles flew about 80 miles into the country’s western sea around noon local time, AP reports. Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea...
Scoop: House GOP to release 1,000-page road map for Biden FBI probe
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee will release a 1,000-page document on Friday detailing allegations of politicization of the FBI and Justice Department under the Biden administration, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The report, obtained exclusively by Axios, will serve as the basis for one of House Republicans' top...
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile in latest escalation
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and its allies. Driving the news: The launch of the ICBM, which was accompanied by the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles, triggered alarms in Japan after setting off the country's emergency alert system, AP reported.
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for subpoenaed Trump records
The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Friday extended its deadline for former President Trump to turn over records requested by the panel. Why it matters: The flexibility on the part of the committee signals a serious effort to obtain material evidence and testimony the former president, and likely pushes any disclosure past the Nov. 8 election.
Tech industry squeezed by U.S.-China rift: "The music is going to stop"
The new round of efforts to slow China's access to semiconductor technology the U.S. announced last month went further than many people expected. And the Biden Administration isn't slowing down, with more restrictions seen as likely. Why it matters: The tech industry once drove a wider movement to tie the...
Trump friend found not guilty of lying to FBI, illegal foreign lobbying
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Trump, has been found not guilty of illegal foreign lobbying charges, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Barrack, a California billionaire, helped chair Trump's 2017 inaugural committee. Details: Barrack was accused of using his access to Trump to advocate for the...
Rich countries pressed to pay for driving climate change
The question of what the rich countries that contributed most to climate change might owe poorer ones now suffering the consequences — not just as a philosophical exercise, but in dollars and cents — looms over the upcoming COP27 climate summit. Why it matters: With world leaders and...
COP27 to kick off in Egypt: Everything you need to know
This year's COP27 climate summit in Egypt will bring together tens of thousands of participants and more than 100 heads of state to discuss efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and ways to cope with a changing climate. The big picture: Running from Nov. 6-18 in the Red Sea resort...
