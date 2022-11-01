ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Celebrates the Changing of the Seasons in Witty Video

By Marisa Losciale
Mariah Carey, the highly-recognized Queen of Christmas, is ready to get the party started.

The award-winning singer shared a very festive video across all of her social media accounts late last night to let fans know her best-selling Christmas album is ready to be defrosted.

In the video, Carey magically transformed from a spooky witch into one of Santa's best helpers, complete with a reindeer and the jingle-jangle of the merry season.

"IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!" Carey exclaimed in the caption before adding "#MariahSZN" as an ode to one of her most celebrated albums.

Carey's 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas, has sold millions of copies to date, and fans' obsession with her versions of the classic holiday tunes doesn't look to be freezing over anytime soon.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Andy Cohen, Stephanie Beatriz, and Snooki were among those rallying in the comments with support.

"It’s officially that time of year!!!! #QoC [Queen of Christmas] 🙌🙌👑🎄❤️😘," wrote one excited fan.

"Mariah coming to snatch Xmas all over again," joked another on Instagram.

The pop star had already teased the season in an a cappella video she posted to the social media site just a couple of days prior that featured her practicing her vocals after she announced a few upcoming Christmas concerts in New York and Toronto this winter.

December! 🎅🏼🎄All 4 shows of #MerryChristmasToAll are on sale now! ❤️"

The singer also has a bit of holiday magic up her sleeve for young fans, as she previously announced that she would be releasing an online exclusive Christmas storybook this Nov. 1.

